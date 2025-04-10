IPL RCB vs DC: Top 5 players to watch today as Royal Challenger Bengaluru clash with Delhi Capitals

On April 10, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on undefeated Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel. Check Top 5 players in today’s RCB vs DC match.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated10 Apr 2025, 11:10 AM IST
IPL RCB vs DC: Top 5 players to watch today as Royal Challenger Bengaluru clash with Delhi Capitals(HT_PRINT)

On April 10, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Delhi Capitals. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the Top 5 players in today’s RCB vs DC match.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli remains RCB’s biggest hope against Delhi Capitals tonight. He has been in solid touch this season, scoring 164 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 141+. His unbeaten 59 against KKR and 67 vs MI showed his ability to anchor and accelerate.

Kohli’s experience and calmness are crucial, especially against DC’s quality attack led by Starc and Kuldeep. On a small Chinnaswamy ground, if Kohli gets going, RCB can dream big. Breaking his early stand will be Delhi’s top priority tonight.

Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar has quietly become RCB’s game-changer this season. The skipper has scored 161 runs in four matches, striking at an explosive rate of nearly 180. His quickfire 64 off 32 against Mumbai and 51 off 32 vs Chennai underline his power-hitting skills.

Patidar has shown the ability to counter both pace and spin, which will be crucial against DC’s balanced attack. In a high-pressure clash at Chinnaswamy, Patidar’s fearless batting and current form make him one of RCB’s most dangerous players tonight.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel will be crucial for Delhi Capitals tonight because of his all-round skills and experience. While he hasn’t done anything extraordinary with either bat or ball this season, his contributions have been steady. He has chipped in with handy runs in the middle order, especially his quick 22 off 11 balls against Lucknow.

His bowling has been economical at times, like his spell of 0/5 vs Chennai. In Bengaluru’s high-scoring ground, Axar’s ability to break partnerships and bat smartly makes him a vital player for DC.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc is Delhi Capitals’ most lethal weapon with the ball this season. The left-arm pacer has already bagged 9 wickets in just 11 overs, including a stunning 5/35 spell, the best by any DC bowler this year.

His ability to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death makes him dangerous, especially on the batting-friendly Bengaluru pitch. Starc’s pace, variations and big-match temperament could rattle RCB’s top order early or break key partnerships later, making him a player to watch tonight.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul’s recent form makes him a key batter for Delhi Capitals tonight. He smashed a classy 77 off 51 balls against Chennai, showing why he remains one of the most dependable anchors in T20 cricket. Rahul’s calm approach and ability to accelerate later makes him perfect for tricky chases or setting up big totals.

Rahul missed the first match against this season as he was attending his child’s birth. Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty have been blessed with a baby girl. Expect Rahul to play with extra motivation tonight against RCB’s bowling. Rahul’s experience and shot selection could be the difference between Delhi’s win or collapse.

