RCB vs GT: 5 Key players to watch today as Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with Gujarat Titans

On April 2, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash with Gujarat Titans. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at 5 key players in today’s RCB vs GT match.

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli is a key player for RCB tonight, given his solid form this IPL season. In two matches, he has scored 59* and 31, averaging 90 with a strike rate of 136.36. His consistency at the top sets the tone for the innings, and his ability to pace the chase or build partnerships is unmatched.

With over 8,000 IPL runs, 56 fifties and 276 sixes in his career, Kohli’s experience and temperament make him RCB’s anchor. Expect him to play a crucial role at the Chinnaswamy tonight.

Shubman Gill Shubman Gill remains Gujarat Titans’ most dependable batter and captain. With 71 runs from two games in IPL 2025 and a strike rate of 173.17, he’s leading from the front. His 33 off just 14 balls against PBKS showed raw intent, and 38 off 27 vs MI gave GT a solid start.

Gill’s overall IPL career, 3,287 runs in 105 matches at an average of 37.78, proves his consistency. With 4 centuries, 20 fifties and crisp strokeplay, he’s GT’s backbone and a must-pick for any fantasy team.

Sai Sudharsan Sai Sudharsan’s dream start to IPL 2025 has already made headlines. With scores of 74 (41) and 63 (41) in his first two matches, the left-hander has stacked up 137 runs at a whopping average of 68.50 and a strike rate of 167.07. His consistency at the top gives Gujarat Titans the firepower they need.

Sudharsan also became the fastest Indian to make 1,000 IPL runs last season. His calm approach and aggressive stroke-making make him a key pick, especially at Bengaluru’s high-scoring Chinnaswamy ground.

Krunal Pandya Krunal Pandya has emerged as a key asset for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this IPL. In just two matches this season, he has taken 3 wickets at a sharp average of 18.33 and an impressive strike rate of 12.

His standout performance came against KKR where he claimed 3/29, earning the Player of the Match award. While his economy has been slightly high (9.17), his knack for breakthroughs in the middle overs makes him a match-turner.

Rashid Khan Rashid Khan remains a key asset for Gujarat Titans, thanks to his all-round contributions. Though he has only picked up 1 wicket in IPL 2025 so far, his career record speaks volumes. He has claimed 150 wickets at an impressive average of 22.07 and an economy of 6.86.