Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will lock horns in IPL 2025 today (April 2). The 14th match of this season will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and will start at 7:30 PM.

RCB vs GT: Head-to-Head RCB and GT have played only 5 IPL matches against each other so far. The Royal Challengers have won 3 games and the Titans 2.

In IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru clashed with Gujarat Titans twice. Virat Kohli’s team won both the games, one by 9 wickets and the other by 4 wickets.

RCB vs GT: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s RCB vs GT match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “At the Chinnaswamy Stadium — where short boundaries and high-scoring thrillers are the norm — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) do have a slight edge.”

“Unless Rashid pulls off a masterclass or GT’s top order fires at full throttle, RCB are more likely to win tonight — especially with home advantage and crowd energy behind them,” it adds.

Google Gemini expects a nailbiter, “Gujarat Titans win, but it will be a high-scoring nail-biter. Don't expect a one-sided affair. RCB's home advantage and batting firepower mean they can never be counted out, but GT's overall strength and consistency give them the edge. Expect a lot of sixes and a close finish.”

Grok predicts, “RCB have got the edge. They’re in better form, their batting’s clicking, and the home crowd at Chinnaswamy will be a 12th man—GT might feel the pressure. GT’s bowling can’t afford to be off; one bad over here and it’s 20 runs. If RCB bat first, they’ll post 200-210, and GT might fall 15-20 runs short—Rashid can’t do it all. If GT bats first, they’ll get 190-200, but RCB’s top order will chase it with 5-6 wickets in hand, thanks to Kohli and Salt. Toss matters—batting first is safer, but dew might tilt it to the chaser.”

RCB vs GT: Fantasy team Batters: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Liam Livingstone (VC), Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt