RCB vs KKR match today: Who’ll win? Predictions, fantasy team; can Bengaluru continue the momentum as IPL 2025 resumes?

Royal Challenger Bengaluru will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders today (May 17) as IPL 2025 resumes after a break. The 58th match of this season will take place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It will start at 7:30 PM.

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, are at number 2, with 8 wins in 11 matches. This will be Virat Kohli’s first appearance in a cricket match since his Test retirement. The Knight Riders, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, are at number 6 on the points table.

If RCB win this match, they’ll reclaim the number 1 position ahead of GT. It is still mathematically possible for KKR to qualify to the playoffs. It’s a must-win for them to stay alive in the tournament.

RCB vs KKR: Head-to-Head RCB and KKR have played 35 IPL matches against each other so far. Bengaluru have won 15 and Kolkata 20.

These two teams have already played against each other this season; it was the opening match of the season. RCB won the match by 7 wickets.

However, here is a spectacular trivia. The last time RCB beat KKR at Chinnaswamy in 2015. Kohli’s boys won the low-scoring match by 7 wickets.

KKR have an extraordinary record at the Chinnaswamy. They have won 10 out of the 15 games played here.

RCB vs KKR: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2025.

“RCB won their season opener against KKR by 7 wickets. However, the Knight Riders have dominated them at home. The last time RCB defeated KKR at Chinnaswamy was way back in 2015. With Virat Kohli back and stakes high, expect a cracking contest,” says ChatGPT.

According to Google Gemini, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's superior current form, their home advantage, and their win against KKR earlier this season give them a significant edge.

“While KKR's desperation for a win and their overall head-to-head record cannot be entirely dismissed, RCB's strong momentum makes them the favourites,” says the AI tool.

According to Grok, RCB hold the edge due to their current form, home advantage and Kohli’s hunger to make a statement post-Test retirement.

“Their batting depth and recent momentum (8 wins in 11) outweigh KKR’s bowling strengths. KKR’s playoff hopes rely on Narine and Russell stepping up. However, the scales tip toward RCB,” it adds.

RCB vs KKR: Fantasy team Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Yash Dayal (VC), Varun Chakravarthy, Lungi Ngidi

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

RCB vs KKR: Who’ll win? CricTracker favours RCB to win the match non matter if they bat first or bowl. Google Match Prediction says RCB have a 54% chance of winning tonight.