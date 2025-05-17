IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR; Points table changes after the rain abandoned game in Bengaluru; Know all details

The IPL restart ended on a damp note. Indian Premier League 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was called off due to rain. The two teams got one point each after the no result.
RCB moved to the top of the table with 17 points. KKR became the fourth team to get knocked out of the playoffs race.
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|0.482
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|0.793
|3
|Punjab Kings
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|0.376
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|1.156
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|0.362
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|0.193
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|-0.469
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|3
|7
|1
|7
|-1.192
|9
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6
|-0.718
|10
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6
|-0.992
RCB may not reach the playoffs if the below things happen.
RCB (17 points) - lose to SRH and LSG - Finish on 17 points
GT (16 points) - beat CSK and LSG, lose to DC - Finish on 20 points
DC (13 points) - beat PBKS and GT, lose to MI - Finish on 17 points
PBKS (15 points) - beat RR, lose to DC and MI - Finish on 17 points
MI (14 points) - beat DC and PBKS - Finish on 18 points
RCB may get eliminated from the race if they finish with a net run rate inferior to DC and PBKS. However unlikely it may sound, there is a scenario which exists.
MI: +1.156
GT: +0.793
RCB: +0.482
PBKS: +0.376
DC: +0.362