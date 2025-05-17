IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR; Points table changes after the rain abandoned game in Bengaluru; Know all details

The IPL restart ended on a damp note. Indian Premier League 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was called off due to rain. The two teams got one point each after the no result.

RCB moved to the top of the table with 17 points. KKR became the fourth team to get knocked out of the playoffs race.

KKR became the fourth team after Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad to drop out of the playoffs race.

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 8 3 1 17 0.482 2 Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 0 16 0.793 3 Punjab Kings 11 7 3 1 15 0.376 4 Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 0 14 1.156 5 Delhi Capitals 11 6 4 1 13 0.362 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 5 6 2 12 0.193 7 Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 6 0 10 -0.469 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 3 7 1 7 -1.192 9 Rajasthan Royals 12 3 9 0 6 -0.718 10 Chennai Super Kings 12 3 9 0 6 -0.992

RCB are not safe, yet RCB may not reach the playoffs if the below things happen.

Five teams finishing on 17 or more points RCB (17 points) - lose to SRH and LSG - Finish on 17 points

GT (16 points) - beat CSK and LSG, lose to DC - Finish on 20 points

DC (13 points) - beat PBKS and GT, lose to MI - Finish on 17 points

PBKS (15 points) - beat RR, lose to DC and MI - Finish on 17 points

MI (14 points) - beat DC and PBKS - Finish on 18 points

RCB may get eliminated from the race if they finish with a net run rate inferior to DC and PBKS. However unlikely it may sound, there is a scenario which exists.

Current net run rates MI: +1.156

GT: +0.793

RCB: +0.482

PBKS: +0.376