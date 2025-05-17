Subscribe

IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR; Points table changes after the rain abandoned game in Bengaluru; Know all details

IPL 2025: The game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders was called off due to rain. RCB moved to the top of the table with 17 points. KKR became the fourth team to get knocked out of the playoffs race.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated17 May 2025, 10:41 PM IST
IPL game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru got called off due to rain
The IPL restart ended on a damp note. Indian Premier League 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was called off due to rain. The two teams got one point each after the no result.

RCB moved to the top of the table with 17 points. KKR became the fourth team to get knocked out of the playoffs race.

Points table after RCB vs KKR

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostNRPointsNRR
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru12831170.482
2Gujarat Titans11830160.793
3Punjab Kings11731150.376
4Mumbai Indians12750141.156
5Delhi Capitals11641130.362
6Kolkata Knight Riders13562120.193
7Lucknow Super Giants1156010-0.469
8Sunrisers Hyderabad113717-1.192
9Rajasthan Royals123906-0.718
10Chennai Super Kings123906-0.992

RCB are not safe, yet

RCB may not reach the playoffs if the below things happen.

Five teams finishing on 17 or more points

RCB (17 points) - lose to SRH and LSG - Finish on 17 points

GT (16 points) - beat CSK and LSG, lose to DC - Finish on 20 points

DC (13 points) - beat PBKS and GT, lose to MI - Finish on 17 points

PBKS (15 points) - beat RR, lose to DC and MI - Finish on 17 points

MI  (14 points) - beat DC and PBKS - Finish on 18 points

RCB may get eliminated from the race if they finish with a net run rate inferior to DC and PBKS. However unlikely it may sound, there is a scenario which exists.

Current net run rates

MI: +1.156

GT: +0.793

RCB: +0.482

PBKS: +0.376

DC: +0.362

 
