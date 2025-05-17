RCB vs KKR match today: Top 5 fantasy picks for your dream team for Kolkata’s do-or-die game against Bengaluru

On May 17, Royal Challenger Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders will face each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s RCB vs KKR match.

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli is a must-have fantasy pick tonight. With 505 runs in 11 matches and an average of 63.13, he currently ranks 4th on the Orange Cap leaderboard. His consistency is remarkable this season, scoring seven fifties already.

Backed by a strike rate of 143.47, Kohli is in top form. Playing at home and returning to action after retiring from Test cricket, he’ll be hungry for a match-winning knock.

Sunil Narine Sunil Narine remains a top fantasy pick thanks to his consistent all-round performance in IPL 2025. With 215 runs at a blazing strike rate of 167.97, including 22 fours and 16 sixes, he has been dangerous with the bat.

As a bowler, he’s taken 10 wickets in 11 matches with best figures of 3/13 and an economy of just 7.54.

Andre Russell Andre Russell is a top fantasy pick because of his game-changing abilities with both bat and ball. In IPL 2025, he has scored 167 runs at a blistering strike rate of 165.35, including a powerful knock of 57* off 25 balls. After a number of disappointing performances, he’s picked up his form at the right moment.

With the ball, he has taken 8 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive average of 22.88. His death-over bowling and explosive finishing with the bat make him a reliable all-rounder.

Romario Shepherd Romario Shepherd is a strong fantasy pick for tonight’s match because of his explosive all-round potential. In just 4 matches this season, he has scored 53 runs at a staggering strike rate of 378.57, including a fiery 53 off 14 balls. He has also picked up 1 wicket.

Even in limited opportunities, he has made a visible impact with the bat. Shepherd’s ability to score quick runs in the death overs and bowl useful overs makes him a high-impact player.

Yash Dayal Yash Dayal has shown impressive growth since his tough outing against Rinku Singh in IPL 2023. In the 2025 season, he has taken 10 wickets in 11 matches with a strike rate of 21.60 and an economy of 9.61.