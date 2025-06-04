IPL 2025 RCB vs PBKS: Delhi Police, ECI hop on 18 years trend as Royal Challengers Bengaluru lift maiden title

Cricket’s biggest star, widely known as “King Kohli” by his more than 300 million social media followers, was part of the Indian Premier League from its early days in 2008 and had to wait 18 seasons to finally secure a title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Delhi Police and the Election Commission of India have joined the bandwagon of 18 years trend.

Following the six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday night, which marked the end of a dramatic and disrupted season for the world’s wealthiest franchise cricket league, Kohli dropped to his knees in tears.

Delhi Police stated, “Virat jeet ke liye. Patience zaroori hai!”

ECI encouraged first-time voters to register as electors, urging young citizens to make their mark just like champions on the cricket field.

“The 18-year wait is finally over — Congratulations RCB New Champion! #IPL 🏆 Turning 18? It’s your time to shine! Register as Elector & Be ready to vote like a champion 🏆,” the Election Commission of India posted on X.

‘Given this team my youth, prime and experience’ "It is been 18 long years. I have given this team my youth, prime and experience. I have tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled. Gave each and every ounce of my energy, and it is an amazing feeling," Kohli said post match completion.

RCB vs PBKS score details PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) delivered crucial breakthroughs, while Yuzvendra Chahal (1/37) effectively curtailed the scoring rate. Virat Kohli anchored the innings with a steady 43 off 35 balls (including three fours), as captain Rajat Patidar (26 off 16 with a four and two sixes), Jitesh Sharma (24 off 10 with two fours and two sixes), and Liam Livingstone (25 off 15 with two boundaries) provided the acceleration needed to guide RCB to a total of 190/9 in their 20 overs.

In response, PBKS got off to a promising start with a 43-run opening partnership between Priyansh Arya (24 off 19, four boundaries) and Prabhsimran Singh (26 off 22, two sixes). Josh Inglis (39 off 23, one four and four sixes) and Shashank Singh (an unbeaten 61 off 30 balls, including three fours and six sixes) fought valiantly to keep up with the escalating required run rate. However, disciplined bowling from Krunal Pandya (2/17), Yash Dayal (1/18), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) kept PBKS in check. Despite Shashank’s explosive 22-run blitz in the final over when 29 were needed, PBKS fell short, finishing at 184/7.

During the season, he announced his retirement from Test cricket, shifting his full focus to the Twenty20 format in the IPL.