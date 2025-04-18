IPL RCB vs PBKS match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; battle between Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer at Chinnaswamy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will clash in IPL 2025 today (April 18). The 34th match of this season will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. It will start at 7:30 PM.

Virat Kohli’s RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, are sitting at number 3 on the points table. They have secured just 4 wins in 6 matches so far. PBKS have also secured 4 wins in 6 matches. But, with a lower Net Run Rate (NRR), Shreyas Iyer’s boys are at number 4.

RCB vs PBKS: Head-to-Head Bengaluru and Punjab have played 33 IPL matches against each other so far. The stats are quite balanced at the moment. RCB have won 16 times so far while the Kings have won 17 times.

In IPL 2024, these two teams played twice against each other. Bengaluru won both matches, by 4 wickets and by 60 runs, respectively.

Even in IPL 2023, RCB won the sole encounter. So, Bengaluru have remained victorious in the last three encounters against Punjab.

RCB vs PBKS: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s RCB vs PBKS match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT predicts a “razor-close contest”. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a run-fest venue, and RCB know it like the back of their hand. Expect 200+ totals and a six-hitting contest, the OpenAI tool says.

Its prediction says RCB will win unless Punjab pull off a chasing masterclass. Expect it to be high-scoring, possibly a last-over thriller.

Google Gemini predicts an evenly-matched contest on paper. RCB, however, have a slight edge as they’ll be playing at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

According to the AI tool, RCB's explosive batting lineup, when it clicks at home, is incredibly difficult to stop. PBKS, on the other hand, have the firepower to compete. Nevertheless, their bowling attack can sometimes be inconsistent, which could be costly on a flat Chinnaswamy wicket.

Google Gemini’s prediction says Royal Challengers Bengaluru will win, but it will be a high-scoring nail-biter.

Grok also predicts that RCB will have an advantage as they are playing at home. Chinnaswamy’s batting-friendly conditions suit RCB’s aggressive batters (Kohli, Phil Salt, Patidar). Their bowling, led by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, is better equipped to exploit early swing and dew.

Elon Musk’s AI tool says RCB will win by a tight margin (10-15 runs or 6-8 wickets), unless PBKS’s openers go berserk or Chahal spins a web.

RCB vs PBKS: Fantasy team Batters: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Shashank Singh

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (C), Liam Livingstone (VC), Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Josh Hazlewood

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt