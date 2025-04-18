IPL RCB vs PBKS: Top 5 players to pick in your fantasy team today; Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru take on Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab

On April 18, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the Top 5 players in today’s MI vs SRH match.

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli, number 6 on the Orange Cap 2025 list with 248 runs so far, continues to be a key player against PBKS tonight because of his strong and consistent form this IPL season. He’s scored three solid half-centuries, 67(42) vs MI, 62(45) vs RR and 59(36) vs KKR. He has looked confident throughout. Even in shorter innings like 22(14) and 31(30), he maintained a brisk scoring rate.

Kohli’s ability to anchor while accelerating makes him dangerous, especially on batting-friendly pitches. Against a PBKS attack that has leaked runs this season, Kohli’s timing and shot selection could be the game-changer. Expect him to lead from the front and steady RCB’s top order.

Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer, number 5 on the Orange Cap 2025 list with 250 runs so far, is leading Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. He has had a mixed run so far but remains a big threat. His 97 off 42 balls against Gujarat Titans and a rapid 82 off 36 against SRH show his ability to dominate bowling attacks. He also chipped in with a solid 52(30) vs LSG.

A few innings, like the duck against KKR or single-digit scores vs CSK and RR, were underwhelming. His explosive knocks underline why he’s key against RCB. Iyer has the experience and firepower to anchor or accelerate as the situation demands.

Shashank Singh Shashank Singh has had a few bright moments for Punjab Kings this IPL. He had a standout performance against CSK, where he scored a quickfire 52 off 36 balls. He had another blazing cameo of 44 off 16 against GT.

However, inconsistency has crept in, with scores like 2(3) vs SRH and a duck vs LSG. His recent 18(17) against KKR was steady but not game-changing.

Despite the ups and downs, Shashank remains a valuable lower middle-order batter who can explode at the death.

Arshdeep Singh Arshdeep Singh is a key player for Punjab tonight. While he hasn’t been as explosive as his 19-wicket haul in IPL 2024, he’s shown flashes of brilliance this season.

His best performance came with 3/43 vs LSG and 2/36 vs GT, proving he can strike early or in the death overs. He’s also maintained wicket-taking form with 1 wicket each in matches against KKR, SRH and RR.

Phil Salt Phil Salt has been one of the most explosive top-order batters for RCB this season. With a blazing 65 off 33 balls against RR and a powerful 56 off 31 in the opener vs KKR, he’s shown his ability to take the game away in the powerplay. His knock of 37(17) against DC also proved vital in setting the tone.