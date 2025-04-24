IPL RCB vs RR match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; can Rajasthan return to victory as they take on Bengaluru?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 today (April 24). The 42nd match of this season will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It will start at 7:30 PM.

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, are sitting at number 4 on the points table. Virat Kohli’s boys have secured 5 wins in 8 matches so far. RR have secured just 2 wins in 8 matches. The Royals, led by Sanju Samson, are 8th on the points table. They have lost their last 4 matches consecutively.

RCB vs RR: Head-to-Head The Royal Challengers and Rajasthan Royals have played 33 IPL matches against each other so far. The head-to-head history is slightly in favour of RCB, which have won 16 of those. RR have won 14 matches against Bengaluru so far. Three matches did not produce any results.

Earlier this season, RCB defeated RR by 9 wickets. Phil Salt, for his 33-ball 65, won the Player of the Match.

RCB vs RR: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s RCB vs RR match at IPL 2025.

According to ChatGPT, both teams are stepping into this clash under very different circumstances. RCB clearly carry the momentum. They’re not only ahead on the points table, but also psychologically, having crushed RR by 9 wickets earlier this season.

“RCB at home in Chinnaswamy are a tough side to beat. Given their current form and home advantage, RCB look stronger on paper and turf. But it’s IPL — don’t blink. Prediction: RCB favourites tonight — but expect a fightback from RR,” the OpenAI tool says.

Google Gemini goes in favour of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's home advantage. It considers RCB “clear favourites for tonight's match” because of their significantly better form this season and their dominant win over Rajasthan Royals earlier in the tournament.

“While RR will be looking to turn their season around, their current form and recent head-to-head result against RCB make it a tough ask, especially at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Expect RCB to capitalise on their strengths and secure another victory,” the AI tool predicts.

According to Grok, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are strong favourites (75-25). Their superior form, home advantage at a batting-friendly Chinnaswamy, and recent dominance over RR make them likely to dominate.

Elon Musk’s AI says, “Expect a high-scoring game, with RCB likely chasing down 180–200 comfortably or setting a 200+ target that RR struggle to match. RR’s season looks increasingly doomed while RCB should solidify their playoff push.”

RCB vs RR: Fantasy team Batters: Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Romario Shepherd, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Yash Dayal

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt (C)