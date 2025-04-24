IPL 2025, RCB vs RR; Nitish Rana takes Devdutt Padikkal’s catch after 6 attempts. Watch

Third time lucky is phrase frequently used in all walks of life. Rajasthan Royals fielder doubled it and proved that one can be sixth time lucky. Nitish Rana's catch to dismiss Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Devdutt Padikkal has gone viral.

Nitish Rana took 6 attempts and completed the catch.

Devdutt Padikkal's fine knock Local boy Devdutt Padikkal cracked a superb half century against his former side Rajasthan Royals. Padikkal's 27-ball 50 comprised 4 fours and 3 sixes. It was Padikkal's 2nd consecutive half century of the season. It should be remembered that Padikkal made just 38 runs in 7 innings for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024. Padikkal added 95 runs for the 2nd wicket with Virat Kohli.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 205/5 RCB produced the best batting display of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt crossed the powerplay without losing a wicket, the first instance in four home games for RCB. Kohli scored his first fifty (70 off 42) of the season. The RCB legend also moved to 2nd in the orange cap race with 392 runs from 9 innings.

Jitesh Sharma (23 off 15) and Tim David's (19 off 10) late hitting helped RCB to cross 200. Jofra Archer (1/33) and Wanindu Hasaranga (1/30) were economical for Rajasthan Royals. Sandeep Sharma took two wickets by conceding 45 runs in his four overs.

Played - 3, Lost - 3