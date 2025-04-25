IPL 2025, RCB vs RR: RCB pull off first home win of the season. What happened yesterday in Bengaluru?

IPL 2025, RCB vs RR: Rajasthan Royals (RR) came to Bengaluru on a three-game losing streak. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were on a three-game losing streak at home. Something had to give, and it was Rajasthan Royals who faltered, in familiar fashion.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (205/5) defeated Rajasthan Royals (194/9) by 11 runs.

Josh Hazlewood's sensational 19th over Rajasthan Royals seemed to seize control after clobbering 22 runs off the 18th over, bowled by veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The chase should have been straightforward with 18 runs needed off 12 balls and five wickets in hand. But not for Rajasthan Royals. Their previous two games were proof.

Failed to chase 20 from 12 balls with six wickets in hand against Lucknow Super Giants.

Failed to chase 23 from 12 balls with seven wickets in hand against Delhi Capitals.

Josh Hazlewood bowled an exceptional 19th over, conceding just one run and taking two wickets. The wicket of Dhruv Jurel off the third ball, sealed via a desperate but successful review, eventually ended the visitors' hopes.

Hazlewood's second-best IPL figures (4/33) took him to joint-first in the purple cap race with Prasidh Krishna.

Krunal Pandya applies the brakes Chasing 206, RR were off to a flyer. Yashasvi Jaiswal's (49 off 19) thrill-a-minute hitting gave the head start RR were craving for. Most teams would win the game after scoring 72 runs in the powerplay. But RCB spinner Krunal Pandya had other ideas.

At 110/2 after nine overs, RR were in a commanding position. Captain Riyan Parag gifted his wicket to Krunal Pandya, who had just been introduced to the attack. 110/2 after nine overs became 140/4 after 14 overs. Krunal and fellow spinner Suyash Sharma conceded 62 runs in their eight overs for two wickets.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 205/5 (20) Rajat Patidar lost the toss for the fourth time in a row in Bengaluru, and RCB were asked to bat for the fourth consecutive time.

RCB produced the best batting display of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt crossed the powerplay unscathed, the first instance in four home games for RCB.

Kohli scored his first 50 (70 off 42) of the season. The RCB legend also moved to second in the orange cap race with 392 runs from nine innings.

Local boy Devdutt Padikkal cracked a superb half-century against his former side Rajasthan Royals. Padikkal's 27-ball 50 comprised four fours and three sixes. It was Padikkal's second consecutive half-century of the season. It should be remembered that Padikkal made just 38 runs in seven innings for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024.