IPL RCB vs RR: Top 5 players to pick in your fantasy team today; Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash with Rajasthan Royals

On April 24, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals will clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s RCB vs RR match.

Phil Salt Phil Salt is one of the most explosive openers this IPL season, making him a key fantasy pick tonight. His 65 off 33 balls against RR in their last clash was match-defining. Despite a couple of low scores, his aggressive intent in the powerplay remains unmatched.

At the Chinnaswamy, where the pitch favours batters, Salt’s ability to go hard early gives RCB strong starts. He’s also keeping wickets, which boosts his fantasy potential with catches and stumpings. Expect him to light it up under the lights in Bengaluru.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Yashasvi Jaiswal remains a key fantasy pick for today’s clash between RCB and RR. After a lukewarm start, he has fired back into form, scoring 75 off 47 against RCB in their last face-off. He recently hammered 74 off 52 versus LSG and 51 against DC.

With a strike rate of 139 and 307 runs this season, he’s currently ranked 9th on the Orange Cap list. Jaiswal’s ability to play fearless cricket in the powerplay and convert starts makes him a top contender. He should be especially effective against Bengaluru’s pace-heavy bowling lineup.

Shimron Hetmyer Shimron Hetmyer has shown flashes of brilliance this IPL season, making him a tempting fantasy pick. His standout innings of 52 off 32 against Gujarat Titans showed his explosive potential as a finisher.

Though his other knocks have been short, his strike rate remains impactful, often coming in to accelerate at the death. Hetmyer’s ability to clear boundaries under pressure and exploit Bengaluru’s smaller ground could prove handy. If RR bat second, his role becomes even more critical, making him a high-risk, high-reward option in today’s clash versus RCB.

Tushar Deshpande Tushar Deshpande has had a mixed season so far, with his standout performance being a 3-wicket haul for 44 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He’s struggled for consistency in the middle overs, leaking runs in a few matches.

However, he has also shown the ability to pick key wickets, like his 2/53 versus Gujarat Titans. With the Bengaluru pitch favouring pace at times, Tushar’s knack for surprises could come into play. He may not be a mainstream pick, but he’s a potential game-changer worth considering as a budget option in your fantasy XI.

Krunal Pandya Krunal Pandya has quietly emerged as a vital all-rounder for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season. His batting numbers may not dazzle. He had just one double-digit score of 18 (18) against Delhi. It’s his consistent bowling that’s turning heads.