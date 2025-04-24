IPL 2025, RCB vs RR; Virat Kohli’s boundary record, becomes first batter to hit 100 boundaries against 7 teams

Virat Kohli and records go hand in hand. Last Sunday, he became the batter with most fifty-plus scores in Indian Premier League. Kohli broke another record in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) home match against Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Virat Kohli became the 2nd batter after Shikhar Dhawan to smash 100 boundaries against Rajasthan Royals. Kohli now has scored 100 or more boundaries against seven teams, another IPL record.
|Opponent
|Fours
|Sixes
|Boundaries
|Punjab Kings
|115
|33
|148
|Delhi Capitals
|97
|33
|130
|Chennai Super Kings
|78
|43
|121
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|88
|31
|119
|Mumbai Indians
|78
|34
|112
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|76
|28
|104
|Rajasthan Royals
|77
|27
|104
Virat Kohli has smashed 100 or more boundaries against all teams which are in existence since 2008.
Virat Kohli - 7 (CSK, DC, KKR, MI, PBKS, RR, SRH)
Rohit Sharma - 5 (CSK, DC, KKR, RCB, PBKS)
Shikhar Dhawan - 5 (CSK, KKR, MI, PBKS, RR)
Kohli smashed his first fifty of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli got a few lucky boundaries at the start of the innings. Once he got set, Kohli started to find the boundaries at will. Kohli's fifth fifty of the season comprised 8 fours and 2 sixes. The RCB legend was eventually dismissed by Jofra Archer for 70 off 42 balls.
Virat Kohli's 5th fifty of the season took him 8th to 2nd in the orange cap race. Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has scored 417 runs from 8 innings and holds the orange cap. Virat Kohli has scored 392 runs from 9 innings.
