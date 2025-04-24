IPL 2025, RCB vs RR; Virat Kohli’s boundary record, becomes first batter to hit 100 boundaries against 7 teams

Virat Kohli became the 2nd batter to score 100 boundaries against Rajasthan Royals.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated24 Apr 2025, 08:52 PM IST
Advertisement
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Virat Kohli and records go hand in hand. Last Sunday, he became the batter with most fifty-plus scores in Indian Premier League. Kohli broke another record in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) home match against Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Advertisement

Virat Kohli became the 2nd batter after Shikhar Dhawan to smash 100 boundaries against Rajasthan Royals. Kohli now has scored 100 or more boundaries against seven teams, another IPL record.

 

Virat Kohli in IPL

OpponentFoursSixesBoundaries
Punjab Kings11533148
Delhi Capitals9733130
Chennai Super Kings7843121
Kolkata Knight Riders8831119
Mumbai Indians7834112
Sunrisers Hyderabad7628104
Rajasthan Royals7727104

Virat Kohli has smashed 100 or more boundaries against all teams which are in existence since 2008.

 

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar turns 52: Full list of his 141 International teammates

100 or more boundaries against most opponents

Virat Kohli - 7 (CSK, DC, KKR, MI, PBKS, RR, SRH)

Rohit Sharma - 5 (CSK, DC, KKR, RCB, PBKS)

Shikhar Dhawan - 5 (CSK, KKR, MI, PBKS, RR)

Virat Kohli vs Rajasthan Royals

Kohli smashed his first fifty of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli got a few lucky boundaries at the start of the innings. Once he got set, Kohli started to find the boundaries at will. Kohli's fifth fifty of the season comprised 8 fours and 2 sixes. The RCB legend was eventually dismissed by Jofra Archer for 70 off 42 balls.

Advertisement

Kohli moves to 2nd in the orange cap race

Virat Kohli's 5th fifty of the season took him 8th to 2nd in the orange cap race. Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has scored 417 runs from 8 innings and holds the orange cap. Virat Kohli has scored 392 runs from 9 innings. 

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

 
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025, RCB vs RR; Virat Kohli’s boundary record, becomes first batter to hit 100 boundaries against 7 teams
First Published:24 Apr 2025, 08:52 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App