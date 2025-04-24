IPL 2025, RCB vs RR; Virat Kohli’s boundary record, becomes first batter to hit 100 boundaries against 7 teams

Virat Kohli and records go hand in hand. Last Sunday, he became the batter with most fifty-plus scores in Indian Premier League. Kohli broke another record in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) home match against Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Virat Kohli became the 2nd batter after Shikhar Dhawan to smash 100 boundaries against Rajasthan Royals. Kohli now has scored 100 or more boundaries against seven teams, another IPL record.

Virat Kohli in IPL

Opponent Fours Sixes Boundaries Punjab Kings 115 33 148 Delhi Capitals 97 33 130 Chennai Super Kings 78 43 121 Kolkata Knight Riders 88 31 119 Mumbai Indians 78 34 112 Sunrisers Hyderabad 76 28 104 Rajasthan Royals 77 27 104

Virat Kohli has smashed 100 or more boundaries against all teams which are in existence since 2008.

100 or more boundaries against most opponents Virat Kohli - 7 (CSK, DC, KKR, MI, PBKS, RR, SRH)

Rohit Sharma - 5 (CSK, DC, KKR, RCB, PBKS)

Shikhar Dhawan - 5 (CSK, KKR, MI, PBKS, RR)

Virat Kohli vs Rajasthan Royals Kohli smashed his first fifty of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli got a few lucky boundaries at the start of the innings. Once he got set, Kohli started to find the boundaries at will. Kohli's fifth fifty of the season comprised 8 fours and 2 sixes. The RCB legend was eventually dismissed by Jofra Archer for 70 off 42 balls.

