RCB vs SRH match today: Who’ll win? Predictions, fantasy team; Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Sunrisers Hyderabad today (May 23) in IPL 2025. The 65th match of this season will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, also known as Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow. It will start at 7:30 PM.

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, are at number 2 on the points table, with 8 wins in 12 matches. The Sunrisers, captained by Pat Cummins, are at number 8 with 4 wins out of 12 matches.

While Bengaluru have already qualified for the playoffs, they must win this match to remain in Top 2, which will give them extra chances to get to the final.

Hyderabad, with nothing left to lose, will try to prove their worth even though the playoff dreams are over.

RCB vs SRH: Head-to-Head RCB and SRH have played 25 IPL matches against each other so far. Bengaluru have won 11 and Hyderabad 13. One match produced no results.

This is the first time they will face each other this season. In IPL 2024, they played twice, with both teams securing one win each.

RCB have played 1 match at Ekana and won. SRH have played 2 matches at this venue and won 1.

RCB vs SRH: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2025.

“RCB have historically struggled against SRH in head-to-head encounters, winning just 11 of 25 matches, but their current form makes them strong contenders tonight. RCB are likely to win, but don’t count SRH out for a surprise,” says ChatGPT.

According to Google Gemini, RCB are more likely to win.

“Given RCB's excellent form, their clear motivation to secure a top-two finish, and SRH's struggles this season with nothing to play for, the odds are heavily in favour of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While SRH might play freely, RCB's quality and the importance of the match for them should see them through,” says the AI tool.

According to Grok, RCB are clear favourites because of their form, balanced squad and stakes in securing a top-two spot.

“SRH’s recent win gives them momentum, but their overall season stats—worst away batting and weakest spin attack—make an upset less likely,” it adds.

RCB vs SRH: Fantasy team Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Abhishek Sharma, Atharva Taide

All-rounders: Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Pat Cummins (VC)

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen (C)

RCB vs SRH: Who’ll win? According to CricTracker, the team bowling first will win the match comfortably. Google Match Prediction says the Royal Challengers have a 61% chance of winning tonight.

However, we expect an upset. We saw last night that LSG, which had nothing to lose, outsmarted table-toppers, GT. We expect the same tonight.