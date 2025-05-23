RCB vs SRH match today: Top 5 fantasy picks for your dream team as Bengaluru clash with Hyderabad

On May 23, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s RCB vs SRH match.

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli is a must-have fantasy player tonight. He’s in superb touch with 505 runs in 11 matches this season at an average of 63.13, including 7 fifties.

King Kohli’s consistency at the top order ensures solid starts for RCB. His ability to anchor or accelerate makes him a reliable choice. Expect another impactful knock.

Abhishek Sharma Abhishek Sharma has been a standout performer for SRH in IPL 2025. In 12 matches, he has smashed 373 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 192.27, including a century and two fifties.

Sharma’s aggressive batting at the top, with 23 sixes and 39 fours, shows he can score quickly and change the game’s momentum. He’s a must-have explosive fantasy pick tonight.

Krunal Pandya Krunal Pandya has been a reliable all-rounder for RCB this IPL season. With 14 wickets in 11 matches at an excellent strike rate of 15 and a strong bowling average of 21.43, he’s making key breakthroughs.

Although he hasn’t been explosive with the bat, his steady experience and role as a finisher make him a smart fantasy pick. His match-winning 73 off 47 balls against DC showed his true potential.

Pat Cummins Pat Cummins has been leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 and brings valuable experience as both captain and fast bowler. While his bowling this season hasn’t been a standout statistically, with no major hauls, his leadership and economy remain steady.

In fantasy leagues, his dual role and ability to strike with the ball at crucial moments make him a smart differential pick.

Heinrich Klaasen Heinrich Klaasen continues to be a strong fantasy pick this season. In IPL 2025, he has scored 358 runs in 12 matches with a healthy average of 35.80 and a powerful strike rate of 155.65.