IPL 2025: Recap of week 4 — MS Dhoni’s heroics, Karun Nair’s fairytale return, Abhishek Sharma’s celebration and more

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is approaching the halfway point, and the week gone by delivered some riveting moments. The protagonists of this segment are Karun Nair, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane and obviously, MS Dhoni.

Theme of the week: Comebacks Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI), the three bottom-placed teams of the previous week, posted wins in contrasting styles. SRH chased 246 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) with 9 balls to spare on April 12. Mumbai Indians toppled the unbeaten Delhi Capitals, with an improbable win on the following day. CSK defeated Lucknow Super Giants and ended their five-game losing streak.

Record of the week: PBKS defend 111 Punjab Kings chased 262, the highest successful run chase in IPL, against Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer last year. This time, Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, managed to defend 111, the lowest successful score defended in IPL, against Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR collapsed from 62/2 to 95 all out, thanks to Yuzvendra Chahal's 4/28.

Match of the week: DC vs MI The metro derby lived up to its expectations. Mumbai Indians' 205 looked insufficient, when Delhi Capitals raced to 119/1 in 10.1 overs. MI spinners, Karn Sharma and Mitchell Santner, triggered a big collapse, and a hat-trick of runouts in the penultimate over sealed the deal for MI.

Moment of the week: Abhishek Sharma's celebration Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved an improbable chase against Punjab Kings, chasing 246 with 9 balls to spare in Hyderabad. Abhishek Sharma smashed the highest score (141 off 55) by an Indian in the Indian Premier League. Abhishek Sharma's emotional message to the SRH faithful made the occasion even more special.

Captain of the week: MS Dhoni MS Dhoni's return as captain of CSK didn't start on a good note. CSK crashed to 103/9 against KKR in Chennai, their lowest score in a home game. KKR achieved the chase in just 10.1 overs. However, the legendary captain led from the front, with his astute captaincy, with his wicket-keeping and also with his batting. Dhoni was rightfully awarded the Player of the Match award against Lucknow Super Giants. He effected 3 dismissals and also scored a quick-fire 26* off 11 balls.

Miss of the week: Ajinkya Rahane Ajinkya Rahane's decision to not opt for the review proved to be a costly mistake. KKR were coasting along nicely at 62/2, chasing 112. Rahane missed the sweep off Yuzvendra Chahal and was given out LBW. The KKR captain opted to not use the review. Replays showed the impact to be outside the off-stump. KKR crashed from 62/2 to 95 all out.

Play of the week: MS Dhoni's throw MS Dhoni delivered one of the standout moments of the ongoing Indian Premier League season. He may not have a ‘magic wand’ to reverse CSK's fortunes, but he does have the ‘magic gloves’. The keeper produced an astonishing runout to dismiss LSG's Abdul Samad. Dhoni even revealed the trade secret.

Player of the week: Karun Nair If somebody is gracious enough to give me a second chance, I won't need a third.

Karun Nair created his own version of Pete Rose, the legendary Baseball player.

The Karnataka batter grabbed the chance with both hands and with his bat. Playing his first IPL game since 2022, Karun smashed his first IPL fifty in 7 years and also converted this into his highest IPL score (89 off 40). He took 26 runs off just 9 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, the best bowler of the World.