IPL 2025 restart; All-rounder Romario Shepherd arrives in India, RCB fans rejoice

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd has arrived in India. Shepherd smashed a 14-ball fifty against Chennai Super Kings, the 2nd fastest in the history of the league.

Updated14 May 2025, 10:16 PM IST
RCB's Romario Shepherd holds the record for the fastest fifty (14 balls) of Indian Premier League 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd has arrived in India. Dwayne Bravo, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor, has shared a story on Instagram.

RCB's Romario Shepherd has featured in the Instagram story of Dwayne Bravo, KKR's mentor

RCB and KKR kickstart the resumption of the season on Saturday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. KKR stars Andre Russell and Sunil Narine were also seen on Bravo's Instagram story.

Romario Shepherd, IPL 2025

Romario Shepherd has batted only once this season and has created a phenomenal impact. He smashed 53 off just 14 balls against Chennai Super Kings. It was also the fastest fifty (14 balls) by an RCB batter in the IPL history. The innings comprised 4 fours and 6 sixes.

Fans are elated

Fans are expressing their happiness on Social media.

 

One user has even asked the management to retain the caribbean like the way KKR retained Andre Russell and MI retained Kieron Pollard.

West Indies tour of Ireland

Romario Shepherd is part of West Indies' ODI squad to face Ireland and England. The first match starts on May 21 in Dublin. The West Indies Cricket board is yet to provide an official update about Romario Shepherd's availability for the rest of the IPL season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2025

RCB have taken 16 points (8 wins) from 11 matches and need just 2 more points to seal their spot in the playoffs. RCB will be aiming to win 2 or more matches and secure a top-two finish. 

Remaining games:

May 17, Kolkata Knight Riders (Bengaluru)

May 23, Sunrisers Hyderabad (Bengaluru)

May 27, Lucknow Super Giants (Lucknow)

Availability of other overseas stars

Opener Phil Salt (Eng) and finishers, Tim David (Aus) and Liam Livingstone (ENG) have no international commitments till June 3, the day of the final. 

Josh Hazlewood (AUS) and Lungi Ngidi (SA) are part of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting on June 11.  Jacob Bethell (ENG) is part of the ODI squad to face West Indies from May 29. 

Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara (SL) is one option RCB could try if Hazlewood and Ngidi don't return to India. 

 

 
