IPL 2025 restart: List of overseas players not available for final leg; check who're in for rest of tournament

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 restarts on May 17. Availability of overseas players has been an issue for the teams due to the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa and the West Indies' tour of Ireland and England. 

Updated15 May 2025, 04:39 PM IST
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is expected to join Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the remainder of IPL 2025.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 restarts on May 17. Availability of overseas players has been an issue for the teams due to the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa and the West Indies' tour of Ireland and England. The article captures the player availability of CSK, KKR, RCB, LSG and RR.  

Note: The article will be periodically updated based on new developments.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings are not in the playoffs race. CSK play their remaining two matches on May 20 and 25.

Status 
AvailableRachin Ravindra (NZ), Devon Conway (NZ), Dewald Brevis (SA), Nathan Ellis (AUS), Matheesha Pathirana (SL), Noor Ahmad (AFG)
Not AvailableJamie Overton (ENG) - International assignment, Sam Curran (ENG) - unspecified reason

Kolkata Knight Riders

The defending champions have taken 11 points from 12 matches. KKR's playoffs hope hinges on results of other teams.

Status 
AvailableRahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Quinton de Kock (SA), Sunil Narine (WI), Andre Russell (WI), Anrich Nortje (SA), Spencer Johnson (AUS)
Not availableMoeen Ali (ENG) - Withdrawn
DoubtfulRovman Powell (WI) - Injury concerns

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB occupy the 2nd place in the points table with 16 points (8 wins) from 11 matches. They need one win to qualify for the playoffs.

Status 
AvailablePhil Salt (ENG), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Tim David (AUS), Romario Shepherd (WI), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Nuwan Thushara (SL), Josh Hazlewood (AUS)
Partially availableJacob Bethell (ENG) - leaves after two matches, international assignment

 

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals are out of the playoffs race. RR will be the first team to finish their campaign. They play their remaining two matches on May 18 and 20.

Status 
Available

Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG), 

Kwena Maphaka (SA), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)

UnavailableJofra Archer (ENG) - Injury
DoubtfulMaheesh Theekshana (SL) - Niggle

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants have taken 10 points (5 wins) from 11 matches. LSG may qualify for the playoffs if they win all three matches.

Status 
AvailableMitchell Marsh (AUS), Matthew Breetzke (SA), Nicholas Pooran (WI), David Miller (SA), Shamar Joseph (WI), Aiden Markram (SA)

Gujarat Titans

The table-toppers have a big headache ahead of the playoffs. Englishman Jos Buttler has formed a formidable batting trio with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, with all of them scoring 500 or more runs. Buttler is expected to leave after the league stages due to scheduling conflict.

Status 
AvailableSherfane Rutherford (WI), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Karim Janat (AFG), Rashid Khan (AFG), Gerald Coetzee (SA), Kagiso Rabada (SA)
Available - 3 league gamesJos Buttler (ENG)
Available - 3 playoff gamesKusal Mendis (SL)

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are in a tricky spot, both in the points table and with their overseas player availability.

Status 
DoubtfulMitchell Starc (AUS)
WithdrawnJake Fraser-McGurk (AUS)
Replacement signingMustafizur Rahman (BAN) - Travelled to UAE with Bangladesh team
AvailableFaf du Plessis (SA), Sediqullah Atal (AFG), Tristan Stubbs (SA), Dushmantha Chameera (SL), Donovan Ferreira (SA)

 

