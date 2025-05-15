IPL 2025 restart: PBKS, GT and LSG announce replacements; Mayank Yadav sustains yet another back injury

Punjab Kings signed Kyle Jamieson as the replacement for fellow Kiwi quick Lockie Ferguson. Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis joins Gujarat Titans as Jos Buttler's replacement for the playoffs. Lucknow Super Giants' Indian speedster Mayank Yadav has been ruled out of the season due to back injury. New Zealand pacer William O'Rourke replaces Mayank Yadav.

IPL 2025, restart Indian Premier League is set to resume on Saturday (May 17). Teams are scrambling to keep their overseas roster in place. Three teams made a move on Thursday (May 15)

Punjab Kings: New Zealander for New Zealander Lockie Ferguson sustained a hamstring injury in PBKS' high-scoring match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 12. PBKS added New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson as Ferguson's replacement for Rs. 2 crore. Jamieson represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2021. Jamieson missed IPL 2023 with Chennai Super Kings after sustaining a back injury.

Gujarat Titans: Kusal Mendis for Jos Buttler Jos Buttler will play the three league games for Gujarat Titans and won't be playing in the playoffs due to international commitments. Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis has been roped in as an exclusive replacement for the playoffs. Mendis can't gain valuable game time before the playoffs. The replacement will be effective from May 26. Mendis has been signed for Rs. 75 Lakh.

Lucknow Super Giants: Mayank Yadav gets injured, yet again Mayank Yadav suffered a back injury after playing just 2 matches in IPL 2025. Mayank missed the first half of the season due to another back injury he suffered before the season. Mayank was retained by Lucknow Super Giants, ahead of the mega auction for Rs. 11 crore. New Zealand pacer William O'Rourke replaces Mayank Yadav for Rs. 3 crore.