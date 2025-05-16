IPL 2025 resumes: Five things to watch out for this weekend as world's greatest T20 league enters final leg

The May 17-18 weekend should have witnessed the end of the league stage if the matches weren't suspended due to the conflict between India and Pakistan. Instead, the weekend is going to witness the restart of IPL 2025, after a gap of eight days. Here are the key narratives.

Virat Kohli in action after Test retirement Virat Kohli was last seen in action on May 3 against Chennai Super Kings. A lot has happened between May 3 and May 17. The talismanic cricketer announced his retirement from Tests on May 11. The ever-energetic RCB fans are trying to create a sea of white at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for RCB's home game against KKR on Saturday. It will be an emotionally charged atmosphere.

Rain threatens KKR's playoff hopes Kolkata Knight Riders have taken 11 points from 12 matches. Winning their last two matches itself may not be enough for them to seal a spot in the playoffs. A washout against RCB on Saturday will result in the elimination of the defending champions. Accuweather has predicted an 80% chance of rain in the evening.

Three teams can seal qualification Royal Challengers Bengaluru will reach the playoffs if they beat Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Gujarat Titans will reach the playoffs if they beat Delhi Capitals in the evening game on Sunday. Punjab Kings will also qualify for the playoffs if they beat Rajasthan Royals in the afternoon game and if Delhi Capitals lose to Gujarat Titans in the evening game.

Reason: Punjab Kings will reach 17 points with a win. Only one of Delhi Capitals (13 points) and Mumbai Indians (14 points) will be able to reach 17 points if Delhi Capitals go down to Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals in crisis Delhi Capitals started the season with four consecutive wins, the first time they have achieved this in an IPL season. Things were looking jittery before the league was suspended on May 8. DC's playoff prospects are looking iffy after the withdrawal of Mitchell Starc and the uncertainty about the participation of several overseas players.

Starc's unavailability will affect them the most, as the Australian was their leading wicket-taker (14 wickets) before the suspension of the league.

Mustafizur Rahman, signed as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, got a No Objection Certificate from the Bangladesh Cricket Board to represent Delhi from May 18 to 24. Faf du Plessis has confirmed his participation*

Note: *Updated after recent developments

Can Rajasthan Royals disrupt the race? Punjab Kings have lost only three games so far in IPL 2025. They were outplayed on two occasions, once by Rajasthan Royals (50 runs) and the other by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a day game. PBKS' match on Sunday is a day game against Rajasthan Royals. RR are without Jofra Archer, the player of the match in the previous encounter. Can the depleted Royals disrupt Punjab Kings' playoff hopes?