IPL 2025 resumption: Complete list of player replacements & updated full squads as T20 league gear up post one-week halt

The 18th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) has nothing short of eventful to say the least. After five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, last year's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad were knocked out, the world's richest league was jolted by the India-Pakistan conflict.

As a result, the IPL 2025 was paused for a week, forcing the BCCI to announce a revised schedule for the remaining 17 matches. According to the revised IPL 2025 schedule, the league stage will end on May 27 with the final to be played on June 3.

The revised IPL 2025 schedule also clashed with the international calendar, especially England's tour of West Indies beginning on May 29 and the World Test Championship final starting on June 11.

Full list of IPL 2025 player replacements

Player Replacement Player Reason Team AM Ghazanfar Mujeeb Ur Rahman Injury Mumbai Indians Lizaad Williams Corbin Bosch Injury Mumbai Indians Vignesh Puthur Raghu Sharma Injury Mumbai Indians Brydon Carse Wiaan Mulder Injury Sunrisers Hyderabad Adam Zampa Ravichandran Smaran Injury Sunrisers Hyderabad Ravichandran Smaran Harsh Dubey Injury Sunrisers Hyderabad Umran Malik Chetan Sakariya Injury Kolkata Knight Riders Mohsin Khan Shardul Thakur Injury Lucknow Super Giants Mayank Yadav William O’Rourke Injury Lucknow Super Giants Ruturaj Gaikwad Ayush Mhatre Injury Chennai Super Kings Gurjapneet Singh Dewald Brevis Injury Chennai Super Kings Vansh Bedi Urvil Patel Injury Chennai Super Kings Glenn Phillips Dasun Shanaka Injury Gujarat Titans Jos Buttler Kusal Mendis National Commitments Gujarat Titans Glenn Maxwell Mitchell Owen Injury Punjab Kings Lockie Ferguson Kyle Jamieson Injury Punjab Kings Harry Brook Sediqullah Atal National Commitments Delhi Capitals Jake Fraser-McGurk Mustafizur Rahman Personal Reasons Delhi Capitals Devdutt Padikkal Mayank Agarwal Injury Royal Challengers Bengaluru Nitish Rana Lhuan-dre Pretorius Injury Rajasthan Royals Sandeep Sharma Nandre Burger Injury Rajasthan Royals

Updated IPL 2025 complete squads Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Nathan Ellis, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Andre Siddarth

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul, Mustafizur Rahman, Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Abhishek Porel, Tristian Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natrajan, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmanta Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, B. Sai Sudharshan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, Mohmmad Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Sherfane Rutherford, R. Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Chetan Sakariya.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Raghu Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Corbin Bosch.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bisnoi, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ayush Badoni, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke, William o'rourke, Shardul Thakur

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Kyle Jamieson

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Wainindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Charak, Fazal Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Rathore, Ashok Sharma, Nandre Burger, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Mayank Agarwal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klassen, Nitish Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Harsh Dubey, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder

