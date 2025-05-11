IPL 2025 resumption date set, BCCI asks franchises to recall all players by 13 May: Report

BCCI is planning to extend the IPL till May 30 after the tournament resumes after a week-long break, according to a report in The Indian Express. Reportedly, the Indian cricket board is planning to hold the remaining matches of IPL at three venues: Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad from 16 May and the new schedule will be announced to the franchises by Sunday evening.

BCCI is understood to have asked all teams, except Punjab Kings, to report to their respective venues by Tuesday so that the IPL can resume by Friday. With most of the foreign players and support staff leaving for their home countries on Friday, the BCCI has asked the franchises to inform their players about the travel plans.

After being informed by the Indian cricket board, IPL franchises are reportedly making arrangements to fly back their players.

With 16 matches left in the tournament (including play-offs and the final), the BCCI is also said to be planning to take at least two weeks to complete the high-stakes tournament, with many double-headers being planned.

IPL Chairman confirms BCCI's plan: IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal told The Indian Express that they are looking at the possibility of resuming the IPL ‘immediately’ given that India and Paksitan have already announced a ceasefire on Saturday.

“Ceasefire has just been announced. We now explore the possibility of resuming and concluding the IPL. If it is possible to conduct it immediately… We need to work out the venue dates and everything, and we would now be speaking to all the stakeholders, including team owners, broadcasters, and everyone involved and find a way as to how to move forward. Most importantly, we will have to consult with the government,” Dhumal told the publication.