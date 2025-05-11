IPL 2025 resumption, Table toppers Gujarat Titans train in Ahmedabad: Report

Gujarat Titans have continued their training sessions in Ahmedabad despite the uncertainty surrounding the Indian Premier League after the matches got suspended for a week on May 8 due to the border tensions between India and Pakistan. According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, the table-toppers did not disperse after the announcement of the suspension. Englishman Jos Buttler and South African Gerald Coetzee were the only two to leave India.

Now with the league set to resume, either on May 16 or May 17, the Gujarat Titans are well prepared ahead of the restart. GT have taken 16 points from their 11 matches and will qualify for the playoffs by winning one of their remaining three matches.

Gujarat Titans, remaining matches Delhi Capitals (Away)

Lucknow Super Giants (Home)

Chennai Super Kings (Home)

It remains to be seen whether the matches will be played in the conventional home and away format. Reports that came before the announcement of the ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan on May 10 stated that the matches will be played in the three southern cities, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Final set to be played in Ahmedabad Reports that came on May 11 (Sunday) stated the final might be moved from Kolkata to Ahmedabad due to weather conditions.