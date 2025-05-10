IPL 2025 resumption: Which title contender is likely to get affected the most with overseas players availability?

The BCCI officials are planning to resume IPL 2025 in May, provided they get the necessary approval from the Indian government. Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the three southern metros, have been shortlisted to complete the remaining 12 league matches and the four playoff matches. The fate of the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, suspended midway on Thursday (May 8) in Dharamshala, remains to be seen. The whole tournament was suspended on Friday (May 9) for a week due to the ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Availability of overseas players is another challenge the teams are likely to face. Australia and South Africa are playing the World Test Championship final in London, starting June 11. Several Australian and South African team members play an integral role for the teams that are in the playoff race.

Gujarat Titans Jos Buttler (ENG) - 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is vs West Indies, starting May 29

Jos Buttler (500 runs) is an extremely important member of the batting lineup. The trio of Buttler, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill hardly exposed their middle-order batters.

Kagiso Rabada (SA) - World Test Championship final (June 11 - 15)

Rabada missed more than one month of action due to the suspension he served because of the usage of recreational drugs.

Gerald Coetzee (SA) - World Test Championship final (June 11 - 15)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Josh Hazlewood (AUS) & Lungi Ngidi (SA) - World Test Championship final.

Hazlewood is the best bowler of RCB in IPL 2025, taking 18 wickets from 10 matches. RCB already played one game without Hazlewood. Lungi Ngidi, playing as Hazlewood's replacement, took 3/30 in 4 overs in a high-scoring game vs. Chennai Super Kings.

Romario Shepherd (WI) - Part of the West Indies squad for the 3-match ODI series against Ireland, starting May 21. Shepherd smashed the fastest fifty (14 balls) of the season agaisnst CSK.

Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell (ENG) - The English duo might get selected for the limited ODI series against West Indies.

Punjab Kings Marco Jansen (SA) - World Test Championship final

Jansen is one of the integral members of PBKS' bowling core.

Josh Inglis (AUS) - World Test Championship final.

Inglis hasn't made a significant contribution in IPL 2025. But, he scored a brisk 30 off 14 balls in his last innings before the suspension of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians Ryan Rickelton (SA) - World Test Championship final

Rickelton is the 2nd leading run-scorer (336 runs) for MI this season.

Will Jacks (ENG) - ODI & T20 series vs West Indies. Jacks wasn't part of the squad in the recent assignments.

Corbin Bosch (SA) - Bosch might not make the 15-member squad.

Delhi Capitals Mitchell Starc (AUS) & Tristan Stubbs (SA) - World Test Championship final

Starc and Stubbs' personal form mirrored Delhi Capitals' fortunes.

Player In wins In losses Mitchell Starc 11 wickets in 6 innings 3 wickets in 4 innings Tristan Stubbs 151 runs in 5 innings 67 runs in 4 innings

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR's core overseas members Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali are no longer part of their respective international teams. Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz has no international assignment till June end.

Lucknow Super Giants Aiden Markram (SA) - World Test Championship final

Mitchell Marsh (AUS) - Marsh was dropped for the final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India in January. Marsh may fail to get featured in the 15-member squad.