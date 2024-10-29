IPL 2025 Retention announcement: Free live streaming, telecast details, date, timing - Everything you need to know

All the 10 franchises can retain a maximum of six players from the previous Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Written By Koushik Paul
Published29 Oct 2024, 02:36 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings are likely to retain MS Dhoni for IPL 2025.
Chennai Super Kings are likely to retain MS Dhoni for IPL 2025. (X)

The whole world will be in front of their television sets and mobile phones on October 31 evening when all the 10 teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) reveal their retained players ahead of the auction, which is likely to happen at November end. The deadline for all the franchises to submit their list of retained players is 5 PM on October 31 (Thursday).

ICYMI, each team will be allowed to retain a maximum of six players. The maximum limit of capped and uncapped players are five and two respectively. Five-time IPL-winning former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni as he is likely to be retained as an uncapped player after the IPL Governing Council brought back the rule where a capped player will be retained as an uncapped cricketer if he hasn’t played a single international match in the last five years.

Also Read | MS Dhoni clears the air on him playing for CSK in IPL 2025, says THIS

Dhoni’s last international match for India came in 2019 during the ODI World Cup in England. Besides Dhoni, eyes will be on the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul too. While reports emerged that Delhi Capitals might release Pant as the wicketkeeper might head to CSK, there are strong chances Rahul will be up in the auction too.

Also Read | IPL 2025: KL Rahul to be released by Lucknow Super Giants?

What is the IPL 2025 Retention deadline?

All the teams must submit their list of retained players by 5 PM on October 31, 2024.

IPL 2025 Retention live telecast details

Star Sports and Sports 18 are broadcasting partners of IPL 2025. The live telecast of the IPL 2025 retention will be available on Star Sports and Sports18 channels from 4 PM IST on October 31.

Live Streaming of IPL 2025 Retention announcement

Live streaming of IPL 2025 Retention will be available on Jio Cinema on app and website for free from 4:30 PM IST.

Besides, all the 10 franchises will be revealing the list of retained players on their respective social media handles.

29 Oct 2024, 02:36 PM IST
