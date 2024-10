IPL 2025: Complete list of retained players of all 10 teams, remaining purse - All you need to know

The wait is finally over as all the 10 teams – Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru , Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals - have announced their respective list of retained players.

The total purse for each franchise in ₹120 crore. Based on their retentions, each franchise will have their amount deducted from their respective purses.