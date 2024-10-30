IPL 2025 retention: Gujarat Titans to retain Shubman Gill; check how much GT will pay their captain

IPL 2025 retention: Gujarat Titans are set to retain captain Shubman Gill, star spinner Rashid Khan and three promising players, including Sai Sudharsan. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated30 Oct 2024, 12:50 PM IST
IPL 2025 retention: Gujarat Titans to retain Shubman Gill; check how much GT will pay their captain
IPL 2025 retention: Gujarat Titans to retain Shubman Gill; check how much GT will pay their captain (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the Gujarat Titans (GT) have decided to retain their captain, Shubman Gill, star spinner Rashid Khan and three other promising players, as per PTI.

Gill, who took over as captain in IPL 2024 following Hardik Pandya’s move to the Mumbai Indians, is considered the Titans' most valuable player and is set to receive 18 crore as their first retention pick, PTI reported while citing an IPL source.

Gill has quickly risen in Indian cricket as a future leader. This year, he led the GT for the first time, helping them finish eighth in a challenging season. The Titans, who initially debuted in IPL 2022, won their first title and secured the runner-up spot in 2023, both times under Pandya’s captaincy.

According to PTI, Rashid Khan and Sai Sudharsan are also high-priority retentions for Gujarat in addition to Gill.

Rashid Khan, known for his effective spin, had strong showings in his early seasons with the Titans. He took 19 wickets in 2022 and followed with 27 in 2023. Though his performance dipped this season, with only 10 wickets in 12 games at an average of 36.7, his potential remains valuable for the team’s core.

Sudharsan, another young talent, will likely stay with the Titans. The left-hander had an impressive IPL season, scoring 527 runs across 12 matches, including a century. His recent appearances in the Indian national team highlight his growing recognition.

IPL 2025 auction: Uncapped players

In addition to these players, uncapped talents Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan are also expected to stay. Shahrukh, known for his powerful hitting, impressed with a strike rate of 169.33, adding depth to the lineup. Veteran Tewatia, with nearly 100 IPL matches to his name, also had a productive season with a strike rate exceeding 145.

The upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction, likely to be held overseas in November, will feature an increased budget of 120 crore per team. Teams can retain up to six players through direct retention or right-to-match options, the highest limit in IPL history, allowing franchises to secure their most strategic players.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 12:50 PM IST
