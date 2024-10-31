IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: The whole cricketing world is abuzz with the IPL 2025 Retention as the deadline draws near. All the 10 franchises will get time till 5 PM IST on October 31. 2024 to finalise their core group of players they want to retain from the previous season. All eyes will be on five-time IPL-winning former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, as the legendary wicketkeeper is likely to be retained as an uncapped player. Any capped player will become uncapped if he has not played a single international match in the last five years. The likes Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma will be in focus too. While Pant is rumoured to be leaving Delhi Capitals, Rahul isn't on the retainers list of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), as per reports. However, IPL 2024 title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer is reportedly to part ways with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). As far as Rajasthan Royals are concerned, they are expected to retain four players and Jos Buttler isn't a part of that list. With Ricky Ponting as their new head coach, Punjab Kings (PBKS) might retain Arshdeep Singh and Jonny Bairstow among the capped players. All eyes will be on Mumbai Indians (MI) too.
IPL 2025 Retention Live: All eyes on Mumbai Indians
Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav are certain to be retained by MI. It remains to be seen whether they keep Rohit Sharma or release the five-time champion skipper.
IPL 2025 Retention Live: Focus on Dhoni and CSK
Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni and Matheesha Pathirana are certain to be retained by CSK. However, there are doubts over Ravindra Jadeja.
IPL 2025 Retention Live: Titans to keep core intact
2022 champions Gujarat Titans are expected to keep their core intact which includes Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia. That means the likes of Mohammed Shami, Kane Williamson, etc go into the auction pool.
IPL 2025 Retention Live: Kohli to stay at RCB
Expectedly, RCB are set to retain Virat Kohli. However, there is still doubts over Faf du Plessis as the management is considering releasing the South African. In case, Du Plessis goes into the auction pool, Kohli might take up the captaincy duties.
IPL 2025 Retention Live: KKR set to release Shreyas Iyer
Three-time champions KKR is set to release captain Shreyas Iyer. The combination of Iyer and Gautam Gambhir clicked instantly as they clinched the title in IPL 2024. However, with Gambhir taking up national duty, things didn't materialize between Iyer and KKR management. KKR are likely to retain Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
IPL 2025 Retention Live: KL Rahul not on LSG's retainers list
Based on reports, LSG aren't going to retain captain KL Rahul who led the team for three years. Instead, LSG have signed Nicolas Pooran on dotted lines ahead of the mega auction. The other likely retainers are Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni.
