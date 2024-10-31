IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians retains BIG 5, Jasprit Bumrah to earn more than Rohit Sharma, Hardik to be captain

Mumbai Indians announced the retention of their five core players — Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma. Hardik Pandya is set to lead the team as captain in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Big players who have not been retained are Ishan Kishan and Tim David.

According to the reports, Jasprit Bumrah will earn more than Rohit Sharma during 2025 IPL. Here's how much these five players have been retained for:

Jasprit Bumrah ( ₹ 18 crore) Suryakumar Yadav ( ₹ 16.35 crore) Hardik Pandya ( ₹ 16.35 crore) Rohit Sharma ( ₹ 16.30 crore) Tilak Varma ( ₹ 8 crore) Mumbai Indians didn't have much of a choice save one slot where they could pick fresh blood. They have paid Jasprit Bumrah the top retention price of ₹18 crore, while India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav ( ₹16.35 crore) and franchise skipper Hardik Pandya ( ₹16.35 crore) were paid equal retention price.

After the announcement on Thursday, Hardik Pandya said, It’s been fantastic. I have received a lot of love back. It means the world to me."

"I have always mentioned my journey started here. Everything that I have achieved in my life has come being part of Mumbai Indians. Every year is a special year and this is going to be an even more special year," Pandya was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma said, "I have played so much cricket in Mumbai, this is the place where I started my cricket career. So this city is very, very special. Obviously, when you play for such a long time, you create so many memories with the team. We haven’t had the best of the season in the last two or three years. But we are quite determined to change that."

On being the fourth retention, Sharma was quoted as saying, “Since I have retired from the format, I think this is the perfect spot for me. The players who are representing the national team at the highest level should get the preference. That’s what I believe in and I am quite happy with it.”

Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma have been the pillars of multiple title-winning campaigns for Mumbai Indians.

Joining these stalwarts is Tilak Varma, who has risen as one of the brightest young talents in the IPL, bringing fresh energy and skill to the field.

Each of these players has delivered match-winning performances that have not only led to victories but also built a deep bond with fans, who eagerly support their journey every season.

Mumbai Indians has been home to Rohit Sharma since 2011, Jasprit Bumrah since 2013, Suryakumar Yadav for nine IPL editions, Hardik Pandya across eight campaigns, and Tilak Varma since 2022. Their strong history with the team reflects their dedication and shared commitment to MI's values. As the core of the team, they embody the MI spirit of resilience and excellence, with a shared goal to elevate the team to even greater heights.