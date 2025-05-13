IPL 2025 revised schedule: Which international cricket series is coinciding with Indian Premier League resumption?

Teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be most affected by IPL 2025 revised schedule as it is coinciding with West Indies vs England white-ball series starting on May 29.

Koushik Paul
Updated13 May 2025, 01:41 PM IST
Gujarat Titans' Sherfane Rutherford during the warm-up in IPL 2025.
Gujarat Titans' Sherfane Rutherford during the warm-up in IPL 2025. (REUTERS)

The revised dates of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have heavily impacted the West Indies and England. The BCCI on Monday night announced revised schedule after the world's richest franchise T20 league came to a halt last week due to rising India-Pakistan tensions in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack.

The remaining 17 matches will be played across six venues, starting on May 17 with the final to be played on June 3. The IPL 2025 revised schedule includes two double-headers, to be played on two Sundays.

As per new revised IPL 2025 schedule the league matches end on May 27. The Qualifier 1 will be played on May 29 followed by Eliminator (May 30), Qualifier 2 (June 1) and the Final on June 3.

While the World Test Championship (WTC) final starts on June 11, the only international series that coincides with IPL 2025 is the white-ball series between England and West Indies, starting on May 29. England play three ODIs against West Indies on May 29, June 1 and 3 followed by a three-match T20I series on June 6, 8, 10.

Teams most affected by IPL 2025 revised fixtures

Among the teams most affected by the West Indies vs England white-ball series will be Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, who all are in contention for a place in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Among the West Indies players, the availability of Romario Shepherd (RCB), Shamar Joseph (Lucknow Super Giants) and Sherfane Rutherford (Gujarat Titans) will be under question. Notably, the trio has been named in the ODI squad against England. 

As far as England players are concerned, it is still not sure how much the likes of Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans), Phil Salt (RCB), Jacob Bethell (RCB), Liam Livingstone (RCB), Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians) and Reece Topley (MI) will be available.

IPL 2025 revised schedule

Day & dateTimeMatchVenue
Saturday, May 177:30pm ISTRCB vs KKRBengaluru
Sunday, May 183:30 pm ISTRR vs PBKSJaipur
Sunday, May 187:30pm ISTDC vs GTDelhi
Monday, May 197:30pm ISTLSG vs SRHLucknow
Tuesday, May 207:30pm ISTCSK vs RRDelhi
Wednesday, May 217:30pm ISTMI vs DCMumbai
Thursday, May 227:30pm ISTGT vs LSGAhmedabad
Friday, May 237:30pm ISTRCB vs SRHBengaluru
Saturday, May 247:30pm ISTPBKS vs DCJaipur
Sunday, May 253:30pm ISTGT vs CSKAhmedabad
Sunday, May 257:30pm ISTSRH vs KKRDelhi
Monday, May 267:30pm ISTPBKS vs MIJaipur
Tuesday, May 277:30pm ISTLSG vs RCBLucknow
Thursday, May 297:30pm ISTQualifier 1TBC
Friday, May 307:30pm ISTEliminatorTBC
Sunday, June 17:30pm ISTQualifier 2TBC
Tuesday, June 37:30pm ISTFINALTBC

