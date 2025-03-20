IPL 2025: Ricky Ponting, Punjab Kings players perform puja ahead of tournament | Watch

The Tata Indian Premier League 2025 is all set to kick start from Saturday onwards, cricket legend and Punjab Kings team's head coach Ricky Pointing and players participated in a traditional puja ceremony, seeking divine blessings and invoke good fortune.

The traditional puja ceremony was attended by the entire Punjab Kings squad, including players, coaching staff, and support personnel. Former Australian skipper and legendary player Ricky Ponting showcased his respect for Indian culture and traditions.

The ceremony depicted a beautiful display of the team's unity and commitment to their shared goal. The entire squad, along with head coach Pointing, showcased their willingness to work together towards a common objective.

The Punjab Kings are eager to make a strong impact in IPL 2025, as they are ready to begin their fresh season with almost a new squad. The Punjab Kings would be taking on Gujarat Titans in their opening IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 25th March, 2025.

Led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings are looking to get their campaign off to a winning start. They are willing to make a strong impact in the tournament.

With good fortune invoked during the puja ceremony, Punjab Kings are confident of making a successful run in the tournament.

IPL 2025 opening ceremony: The Indian Premier League is back with another season, and like every year, IPL 2025 too will kick off with a star-studded opening ceremony.

According to media reports, Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, actress Disha Patani, and Punjabi pop singer Karan Aujla are set to perform on the opening day of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on March 22. However, there is no official confirmation of this yet.

Punjab Kings captain: Shreyas Iyer has been appointed the captain of Punjab Kings after buying the batter at a price of ₹26.75 crore at the auctions.

PBKS squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey, Nehal Wadhera.