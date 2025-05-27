IPL 2025: How Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer transformed Punjab Kings into title contenders

IPL 2025: The last time Punjab Kings (PBKS) were so good during the league stages of an IPL tournament, they were called Kings XI Punjab. There were only eight teams competing, Mumbai Indians (MI) had just one title, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had two. That was the summer of 2014, which was also a mega-auction year.

Advertisement

In IPL 2014, Sanjay Bangar had built an exciting team that delivered on the field. In IPL 2025, Ricky Ponting went further. He did not just build an exciting team that delivered on the field, but he built one where contributions have come from a whole variety of players. Punjab in IPL 2025 are more resilient and flexible than they were 11 years ago, when they last reached the playoffs. PBKS sealed a Qualifier 1 spot with a clinical demolition of a formidable-looking Mumbai Indians, hunting down a target of 185 in just 18.3 overs for the loss of three wickets on Monday (May 26).

It has been a long, long wait for Punjab to get back to the top. In those 11 years, they tried various combinations of captains, players and coaches. Nothing seemed to work. The IPL is a league where you cannot predict anything, but the only sure prediction seemed to be that Punjab would not make the top four.

Advertisement

Then they brought in Ricky Ponting. And he brought in Shreyas Iyer. And together, they brought in change.

The Ricky Ponting- Shreyas Iyer effect “I think it’s pretty obvious from how much money I was willing to spend at the auction that I was pretty keen to work with him again,” said a smiling Ponting after the win against MI. “We had a great working relationship in Delhi.

“I've known him as a person and a player for a long time. He's a quality person. When you’re trying to make a difference and trying to change culture, that’s what you need. I think if you spoke to the players individually, every one of them will give Shreyas a great rap. He has spent a lot of time with them, given them a pat on the back when needed it, and a kick in the pants when they needed it as well. It’s the sign of a really good and strong leader.”

Advertisement

Shreyas, for his part, has raved throughout IPL 2025 about Ponting’s management and coaching of players.

Shashank Singh gave a peek into how they created a successful culture at Punjab Kings. “Playing under him is one of the best things that has happened to me, honestly,” Shashank said of Shreyas. And of Ponting, he simply stated: “By far the best team coach I have played under."

“The main motto of Shreyas and Ricky sir was that we love each other and care for each other - and the results will take care of themselves. It’s very easy to say all these things, but building it is different. Day one, they both told us, that they will treat Yuzi Chahal - our most senior player - and our bus driver the same. And they have maintained it. They’ve given the same respect to both. This says a lot about our team.”

Advertisement

Players fueling Punjab's IPL 2025 dream While it is essential that team culture be driven from the top, doing that was only half the battle. Punjab had to build a squad of great strength, and then ensure the players delivered on the field.

The whole top-order: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh have over 280 runs each. The top three of Arya, Prabhsimran and Shreyas have all crossed 420. Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis have batted only eight times each, and both are averaging above 30. Inglis has a strike-rate of 164.2, while Stoinis has belted them at 193.8.

Four of their bowlers have wickets in the double-digits: Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar.

Advertisement

That’s an XI right there of players who have pulled their weight during the tournament - and there’s the Impact Player for extra cushion.

Remember, too, that they lost Lockie Ferguson and Glenn Maxwell to injuries, both of whom were starters in their XI, and kept out some of the names mentioned above for a few games.

Also Read | Marcus Stoinis explains late arrival to Punjab Kings after IPL 2025 resumption