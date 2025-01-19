IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant likely to be Lucknow Super Giants’ skipper

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated19 Jan 2025, 02:31 PM IST
Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals to a sixth-place finish in IPL 2024. (AFP)

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is most likely to be the new skipper of Indian Premier League's franchise Lucknow Super Giants, reported ESPNCricInfo.

Pant was signed for 27 crore by LSG in the IPL 2025 mega auction on Jeddah and became the most expensive player in the IPL.

For the first three seasons of IPL, another star-batter KL Rahul led LSG, leading the franchise to the playoffs in their first two years. However, the franchise finished seventh on the table in 2024.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction in November 2024, LSG retained five players: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan.

This is the second franchise where Pant will be captain. Earlier, opted to head back into the auction after failed talks with Delhi Capitals, said the report.

Pant and Delhi Capitals:

Pant represented DC from 2016 and took over their captaincy from IPL 2021. Except for the 2023 season, when he was out injured after his life-threatening car crash in December 2022, he was the skipper all through.

In the revamped LSG squad, Pant will have the support of overseas batters David Miller, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, and Indian seamers Akash Deep and Avesh Khan, among others.

He will also work closely with head coach Justin Langer and new team mentor Zaheer Khan. Recently, Pant interacted with on and off on the sidelines of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia with Langer.

About IPL 2025:

Among other details, the IPL 2025 is set to start on 21 March with Kolkata's Eden Gardens hosting both the season opener and the final on 25 May. The full IPL schedule is expected to be out later in January.

In addition, reports by ESPNCricInfo stated that Eden Gardens will also host Qualifier 2, while Hyderabad will host the first two playoff matches—Qualifier 1 and Eliminator.

The 2025 season will comprise 74 matches, the same as the last three seasons, which is 10 fewer matches than the 84 games a season listed by the IPL in 2022.

 

First Published:19 Jan 2025, 02:31 PM IST
