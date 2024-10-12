IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant’s cryptic post ahead of auctions sets social media ablaze, ‘Will I be sold or not?’

Indian cricketere and Delhi Captitals skipper Rishabh Pant has posted a cryptic post on his X, leading fans to speculate if the Delhi boys is ready to end his long standing arrangement with the franchise. Being the skipper of Delhi Captials, Pant is of vital importance to the franchise.

Pant's cryptic post about DC: "If go to the auction. will I be sold or not and for how much ??" Pant wrote in a post on X

Responding to Pant's post, one user came back with a sarcastic reply, they wrote, "Bhai please remember this - No drink & drive - No drink & Twitter, Drink & Bat is okay though"

"Hopefully this is some PR stunt! I know a couple of dudes here who will be so disappointed if you leave DC and they literally run your fan page" wote another user

"With your skills, you'll be sold for sure! The only question is, will the bidding war stop before the IPL budget does? 😄" Wrote another user

Rishabh Pant's journey with DC: Rishabh Pant was bought by the Delhi Capitals in 2016, on the day he scored a ton in the Under-19 World Cup to take Team India to the semi-finals. Pant made his mark early in the tournament, scoring 69 runs off 47 balls in just his 3rd IPL match against Gujarat Lions.

The left-hander took his performances to the next level with a 97-run knock (43 balls) against the Lions the following year, and an unbeaten 128-run knock against SRH in 2018.