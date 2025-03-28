IPL 2025: Riyan Parag brutally trolled after Sara Ali Khan confirmed to perform in Guwahati before RR vs CSK; here’s why

The ongoing Indian Premier League's (IPL) ceremonial dance bandwagon moves to another city, and the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati today will be the latest venue for another pre-match performance. This time, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is set to perform ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash on March 30.

This is the first edition of the tournament, in which each venue will have an opening ceremony, unlike the previous editions, in which only the season's first game hosted such performances.

Advertisement

With the news of Sara Ali Khan performing at Rajasthan Royals’ second home ground, quick-witted social media users wasted no time in trolling stand-in-skipper Riyan Parag. Notably, the 23-year-old hails from Assam.

Also Read | Riyan Parag fan breaches security during KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match

Riyan Parag-Sara Ali Khan ‘incident’ So, why is Riyan Parag the butt of jokes on the back of this announcement? The incident in question dates back to before the start of the IPL 2024 season. During a livestream, an inappropriate search query related to Sara Ali Khan and her fellow actress Ananya Pandey on Riyan Parag’s phone was inadvertently broadcast to the whole world, causing huge embarrassment to the Assamese cricketer.

Advertisement

As the memes started piling on him, he chose to keep mum until recently, stating, “I finished the IPL, we were in Chennai, finished the match, got on a Discord call with my streaming team, and it got publicised now, but it happened before the IPL.”

"One of the people in my Discord team tried to set me up before the IPL, but that got taken down very quickly. But then, after the IPL, the hype was there, and I had a good season. I came and opened my stream, I didn't have Spotify or Apple Music. Everything was deleted."

Now, with confirmation of Sara Ali Khan’s performance in Guwahati ahead of the CSK game, social media is again abuzz as users share their creative takes on the issue.

Advertisement

Also Read | No Sanju Samson! Riyan Parag set to lead Rajasthan Royals in first 3 matches

Here are some of the best memes.

Advertisement

Advertisement