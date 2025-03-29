IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma achieves huge IPL milestone despite flop show against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad - Find out

Rohit Sharma became the fourth batter in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to complete 600 fours on Saturday despite being dismissed cheaply against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Coming into the game on the back of a duck in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings, Rohit Sharma managed two boundaries in his four-ball stay.

However, he was cleaned up by a peach of a delivery from Mohammed Siraj in the opening over of Mumbai Indians' chase of 197 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Shikhar Dhawan (768), Virat Kohli (711) and David Warner (663) are the only three players who have completed 600 fours in IPL before Rohit Sharma.

Advertisement

While Shikhar Dhawan has retired from cricket, David Warner went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Virat Kohli is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL.

Opening the batting, Rohit Sharma hit back-to-back boundaries off Mohammed Siraj in the second and third balls of the opening over. On the fourth delivery, the ball skids along the deck and breached Rohit Sharma's defence to hit the top of the bails.

Advertisement

List of players with 600 fours in IPL

Players Fours Shikhar Dhawan 768 Virat Kohli 711 David Warner 663 Rohit Sharma 601

Shubman Gill reaches 1000 runs in Ahmedabad Earlier in the game, Shubman Gill also completed 1000 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL, becoming the first Indian to do so. During the match, Shubman Gill scored 38 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 140.74.

Shubman Gill now has a total of 1,024 runs in 20 innings at Narendra Modi Stadium, which have come at an average of 60.23 and a strike rate of over 160, with three centuries and four fifties.

He also became the second-fastest batter to reach the 1000 run mark at a single venue. Chris Gayle reached the 1000 run mark at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswammy Stadium in just 19 innings. In the ongoing IPL 2025, Shubman Gill has made 71 runs at an average of 35.50.

Advertisement

Also Read | Shubman Gill scripts history at Narendra Modi Stadium during GT vs MI clash

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans made 196/8 in 20 overs. Sent in to bat, Gujarat Titans rode on a 41-ball 63-run knock by opener Sai Sudharsan and useful contributions from skipper Shubman Gill (38), Jos Buttler (39) and Sherfane Rutherford (18).

For Mumbai Indians, skipper Hardik Pandya (2/29), returning to action after missing the first game, took two wickets, while Trent Boult (1/34), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/28 in 2 overs), Deepak Chahar (1/39) and Satyanarayana Raju (1/40) accounted for one wicket apiece.