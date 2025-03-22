Mumbai Indians have landed in the sweltering heat of Chennai as they prepare to take on fellow 5-time champions Chennai Super Kings, at the Chepauk Stadium on Sunday, March 23, 2025. This game is never short of star power as the two teams are widely known as the best in the IPL business, boasting equal number of titles and legendary cricketers who are household names.

Also Read | IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE: Disha Patani sets stage on fire in Kolkata

One such household name is Rohit Sharma. “Hitman”, as he is fondly known, has captained the side to 5 titles, making him the joint-most successful captain alongside a certain MS Dhoni, who happens to be in the opposite dugout. While Sharma may no longer be MI’s skipper, the spotlight will definitely shine bright on the Indian Test & ODI teams’ captain.

And what do the shiny lights of the spotlight reveal? A customised pair of gloves no less!

A user on X captured the unique engravings on Sharma’s white gloves, which read “SAR”. This acronym is nothing but the names of the people closest to Hitman’s heart: Samaira (daughter), Ahaan (son), and Ritika (wife).

Check it out below:

Playing in his 17th season in the IPL, Sharma has 6 IPL titles to his name (his first was in 2009 with Deccan Chargers) and is the most successful player in the history of this league. He will look to add another title to his trophy collection as the 37-year-old will look to enjoy what will be the final few years of his career. He has had a great year in ODI cricket so far, having captained India to the ICC Champions Trophy win in Dubai earlier this month. He can better his summer better with another trophy in the cabinet.

Also Read | CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Tamil superstar Anirudh to headline Opening Ceremony

CSK vs MI 2025 Sunday will witness the IPL El Clasico as Chennai Super Kings will host Mumbai Indians in the hot and fiery Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Both teams go into the encounter fairly confident despite having an unsuccessful season last time around. CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs last year as they finished 5th while MI’s season was a whole lot worse, having finished dead last in 10th.