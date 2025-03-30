RR vs CSK: 5 Key players to watch today as Rajasthan Royals clash with Chennai Super Kings

On March 30, Rajasthan Royals will clash with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM in Guwahati. Let’s take a look at 5 key players in today’s RR vs CSK match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Yashasvi Jaiswal may not have set IPL 2025 on fire yet, but his explosive potential makes him a game-changer against CSK tonight. With two centuries and nine fifties in just 55 IPL matches, his strike rate of 149.36 proves his attacking intent.

Jaiswal’s 2023 season saw 625 runs at 163.61, a clear indicator of what he’s capable of. Though he’s scored only 30 runs in two matches this season, Jaiswal’s ability to dominate the powerplay makes him a key threat, especially against CSK’s relatively-slower bowling attack.

Riyan Parag Riyan Parag’s rise as Rajasthan Royals’ stand-in captain in IPL 2025 adds weight to his evolving role. After a brilliant 2024 season, where he scored 573 runs at an average of 52.09 and a strike rate of 149.22, expectations are sky-high.

Though he’s managed only 29 runs in two games this season, his fearless approach and strong leadership presence make him vital. Parag also provides a part-time bowling option and is a sharp fielder. Tonight, against a balanced CSK, his middle-order firepower and tactical decisions could be game-defining.

Sanju Samson Despite not being cleared by the BCCI for wicketkeeping duties, Sanju Samson remains a vital cog for Rajasthan Royals as an Impact Player. He has already scored 79 runs in two games this season at a fiery strike rate of 164.58. His ability to anchor and accelerate makes him crucial in the middle overs.

With over 4,400 career IPL runs and a history of explosive knocks, Samson’s experience and calm under pressure can help RR navigate CSK’s varied bowling attack. His presence alone boosts the batting depth and confidence.

Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja, India’s premier all-rounder, remains one of CSK’s most valuable assets. With over 3,000 runs and 160 wickets in his IPL career, his dual-threat capabilities offer unmatched balance. Though he hasn’t taken a wicket in IPL 2025 yet, his experience and ability to deliver under pressure can tilt the game in CSK’s favour.

Whether it’s breaking a key partnership with the ball or anchoring the lower middle order with the bat, Jadeja’s presence is a tactical advantage. His fielding, too, is world-class, often turning half-chances into breakthroughs. Expect a vintage Jadeja impact tonight.

Noor Ahmad Noor Ahmad’s addition to CSK has already proven to be a masterstroke. Bought for a hefty ₹10 crore in the 2025 auction, the young Afghan spinner is living up to the hype. With 7 wickets in just 2 matches this season, including a best of 4/18, Noor is striking every 6.86 balls with a miserly economy of 6.75.