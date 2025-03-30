RR vs CSK: Who’ll win today’s Rajasthan vs Chennai IPL 2025 match in Guwahati? AI predictions, fantasy team, more

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in IPL 2025 today (March 30). The 11th match of this season will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and will start at 7:30 PM.

RR vs CSK: Head-to-Head RR and CSK have played 29 IPL matches against each other so far. Chennai have won 16 games and Rajasthan 13.

In IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings clashed with Rajasthan Royals only once. MS Dhoni’s team won the encounter by 5 wickets.

RR vs CSK: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s RR vs CSK match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “With the Guwahati pitch favouring batting, RR’s explosive top order still gives them a narrow edge — but CSK are very capable of pulling off a win if their middle order steps up. It’s going to be close.”

Google Gemini predicts a close match, “CSK have a slight edge in this match. They are a more experienced and proven team, and their head-to-head record against RR is strong. However, RR are capable and can definitely pull off a win, especially if their top order fires.”

“Prediction: Chennai Super Kings win, but don't count out Rajasthan Royals.,” it says.

Grok predicts, “RR’s a dumpster fire—bowling’s toothless, batting’s brittle. CSK’s got holes (chasing big totals), but their experience and balance dwarf RR’s chaos. If CSK bowl first, they’ll strangle RR below 170 and chase with 5-6 wickets left. If RR bat first, they might scrape 160-180, but CSK’s bowlers—especially spin—will keep it gettable. Verdict: Chennai Super Kings win. RR’s too broken”

RR vs CSK: Fantasy team Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (C)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Jofra Archer, Noor Ahmad (VC)

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni