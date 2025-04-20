IPL 2025: Avesh Khan’s heroic last over, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s dream debut. What happened yesterday in Jaipur?

Rajasthan Royals faltered in the final over for the 2nd successive game. Lucknow Super Giants edged out Rajasthan Royals by 2 runs and moved to fourth in the points table.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published20 Apr 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan bowled a sensational last over and successfully defended 8 runs against Rajasthan Royals
Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan bowled a sensational last over and successfully defended 8 runs against Rajasthan Royals(AP)

Rajasthan Royals did a Rajasthan Royals. For the 2nd consecutive game, RR failed to chase 9 runs in the final over. Lucknow Super Giants somehow prevailed and moved to 4th in the points table. Rajasthan Royals are stuck at 4 points from 8 matches. Two winnable matches, two agonising defeats and the inaugural Indian Premier League champions are staring at an early elimination.

The eerie similarities

 Delhi CapitalsLucknow Super Giants
20th over, first innsDC scored 19 runsLSG scored 27 runs
20th over, RR innsBowler: Mitchell StarcBowler: Avesh Khan
Equation9 needed from 69 needed from 6
BattersShimron Hetmyer and Dhruv JurelShimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel
ResultSuper over defeatdefeat by 2 runs

20th over drama. 

Ball 1, Single by Dhruv Jurel

Ball 2, Misfield by Shardul Thakur - two runs

Ball 3, Shimron Hetmyer's flick found the short fine leg fielder

Ball 4, New batter Shubham Dubey - dot ball

Ball 5, Dropped catch by David Miller

Ball 6, Avesh Khan fielded the ball and gets injured

The comeback

Avesh Khan bowled a better 18th and 20th over than Mitchell Starc, conceding just 11 runs in those two overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal off the first ball of the 18th over triggered the collapse. 

Rajasthan Royals' dream start

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the 23-year-old opener is labelled as an youngster by cricket pundits. Even he looked old, when 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi opened with him. Suryavanshi smashed the very first ball he faced in Indian Premier League for a sensational six over deep cover. The duo added 85 runs in 8.4 overs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a breathtaking 34 and was in tears after getting dismissed by Aiden Markram. Yashasvi Jaiswal's hat-trick fifty eventually ended in hat-trick defeat.

LSG: After 19 overs - 153/5 | 20th over - 27/0

Sandeep Sharma was at the receiving end for the 2nd consecutive match. His 20th over went for 19 runs in RR's match against Delhi Capitals. LSG's Abdul Samad smoked 4 sixes in the 20th over and gave the much needed impetus to the visitors.

LSG's top-five had an interesting outing with the bat. The ones who got the starts - Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni - converted that into fifties. The ones who didn't - Mitchell Marsh (4), Nicholas Pooran (11) and Rishabh Pant (3) - struggled big time. 

Rishabh Pant won't mind his low scores as long as Lucknow Super Giants manage to win their matches.

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025: Avesh Khan’s heroic last over, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s dream debut. What happened yesterday in Jaipur?
MoreLess
First Published:20 Apr 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.