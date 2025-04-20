IPL 2025: Avesh Khan’s heroic last over, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s dream debut. What happened yesterday in Jaipur?

Rajasthan Royals did a Rajasthan Royals. For the 2nd consecutive game, RR failed to chase 9 runs in the final over. Lucknow Super Giants somehow prevailed and moved to 4th in the points table. Rajasthan Royals are stuck at 4 points from 8 matches. Two winnable matches, two agonising defeats and the inaugural Indian Premier League champions are staring at an early elimination.
|Delhi Capitals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|20th over, first inns
|DC scored 19 runs
|LSG scored 27 runs
|20th over, RR inns
|Bowler: Mitchell Starc
|Bowler: Avesh Khan
|Equation
|9 needed from 6
|9 needed from 6
|Batters
|Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel
|Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel
|Result
|Super over defeat
|defeat by 2 runs
Ball 1, Single by Dhruv Jurel
Ball 2, Misfield by Shardul Thakur - two runs
Ball 3, Shimron Hetmyer's flick found the short fine leg fielder
Ball 4, New batter Shubham Dubey - dot ball
Ball 5, Dropped catch by David Miller
Ball 6, Avesh Khan fielded the ball and gets injured
Avesh Khan bowled a better 18th and 20th over than Mitchell Starc, conceding just 11 runs in those two overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal off the first ball of the 18th over triggered the collapse.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, the 23-year-old opener is labelled as an youngster by cricket pundits. Even he looked old, when 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi opened with him. Suryavanshi smashed the very first ball he faced in Indian Premier League for a sensational six over deep cover. The duo added 85 runs in 8.4 overs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a breathtaking 34 and was in tears after getting dismissed by Aiden Markram. Yashasvi Jaiswal's hat-trick fifty eventually ended in hat-trick defeat.
Sandeep Sharma was at the receiving end for the 2nd consecutive match. His 20th over went for 19 runs in RR's match against Delhi Capitals. LSG's Abdul Samad smoked 4 sixes in the 20th over and gave the much needed impetus to the visitors.
LSG's top-five had an interesting outing with the bat. The ones who got the starts - Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni - converted that into fifties. The ones who didn't - Mitchell Marsh (4), Nicholas Pooran (11) and Rishabh Pant (3) - struggled big time.
Rishabh Pant won't mind his low scores as long as Lucknow Super Giants manage to win their matches.
