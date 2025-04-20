IPL 2025: Avesh Khan’s heroic last over, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s dream debut. What happened yesterday in Jaipur?

Rajasthan Royals did a Rajasthan Royals. For the 2nd consecutive game, RR failed to chase 9 runs in the final over. Lucknow Super Giants somehow prevailed and moved to 4th in the points table. Rajasthan Royals are stuck at 4 points from 8 matches. Two winnable matches, two agonising defeats and the inaugural Indian Premier League champions are staring at an early elimination.

The eerie similarities

Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants 20th over, first inns DC scored 19 runs LSG scored 27 runs 20th over, RR inns Bowler: Mitchell Starc Bowler: Avesh Khan Equation 9 needed from 6 9 needed from 6 Batters Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel Result Super over defeat defeat by 2 runs

20th over drama. Ball 1, Single by Dhruv Jurel

Ball 2, Misfield by Shardul Thakur - two runs

Ball 3, Shimron Hetmyer's flick found the short fine leg fielder

Ball 4, New batter Shubham Dubey - dot ball

Ball 5, Dropped catch by David Miller

Ball 6, Avesh Khan fielded the ball and gets injured

The comeback Avesh Khan bowled a better 18th and 20th over than Mitchell Starc, conceding just 11 runs in those two overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal off the first ball of the 18th over triggered the collapse.

Rajasthan Royals' dream start Yashasvi Jaiswal, the 23-year-old opener is labelled as an youngster by cricket pundits. Even he looked old, when 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi opened with him. Suryavanshi smashed the very first ball he faced in Indian Premier League for a sensational six over deep cover. The duo added 85 runs in 8.4 overs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a breathtaking 34 and was in tears after getting dismissed by Aiden Markram. Yashasvi Jaiswal's hat-trick fifty eventually ended in hat-trick defeat.

LSG: After 19 overs - 153/5 | 20th over - 27/0 Sandeep Sharma was at the receiving end for the 2nd consecutive match. His 20th over went for 19 runs in RR's match against Delhi Capitals. LSG's Abdul Samad smoked 4 sixes in the 20th over and gave the much needed impetus to the visitors.

LSG's top-five had an interesting outing with the bat. The ones who got the starts - Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni - converted that into fifties. The ones who didn't - Mitchell Marsh (4), Nicholas Pooran (11) and Rishabh Pant (3) - struggled big time.