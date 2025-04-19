IPL RR vs LSG match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; it’s Sanju Samson against Rishabh Pant in Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 today (April 19). The 36th match of this season will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It will start at 7:30 PM.

RR, led by Sanju Samson, are sitting at number 8 on the points table. They have secured just 2 wins in 7 matches so far. LSG have secured 4 wins in 7 matches. Rishabh Pant’s boys are 5th on the points table.

RR vs LSG: Head-to-Head The Royals and the Super Giants have played 5 IPL matches against each other so far. RR have won 4 times while LSG have won once.

In IPL 2024, these two teams played twice against each other. Rajasthan won both matches, one by 7 wickets and the other by 20 runs.

RR vs LSG: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s RR vs LSG match at IPL 2025.

According to ChatGPT, LSG are looking stronger this season with better momentum and a more balanced squad. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, are struggling. Key players like Jaiswal and Hetmyer are not firing consistently. S

Sanju Samson has played lone hand innings, but it hasn’t been enough. They dominate the head-to-head, but form is better than past records.

Unless RR pull off a top-order masterclass, this one is LSG’s game to lose, the OpenAI tool predicts.

Google Gemini says Rajasthan Royals' current form is abysmal despite their surprisingly-dominant head-to-head record against LSG. Playing at home hasn't translated into wins recently.

Lucknow Super Giants, while not spectacular, have been consistently better this season. The AI tool predicts that the Lucknow Super Giants will win.

Grok considers Lucknow Super Giants to be clear favourites. RR’s home crowd and historical edge might keep it competitive, but their current form is a death knell.

“Unless Samson or a miracle bowler steps up massively, LSG should cruise to a comfortable win, likely by outpacing RR in the chase or defending a decent total. RR’s season is on life support, and this match might just pull the plug,” Elon Musk gives a brutal prediction.

RR vs LSG: Fantasy team Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Riyan Parag

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Mayank Yadav (VC), Maheesh Theekshana, Ravi Bishnoi

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

