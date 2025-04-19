IPL RR vs LSG: Top 5 players to pick in your fantasy team today; Rajasthan take on Lucknow at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

On April 19, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the Top 5 players in today’s GT vs DC match.

Nicholas Pooran Nicholas Pooran is an absolute fantasy gem heading into the clash against RR. He’s currently the Orange Cap holder with the highest run-scorer in IPL 2025 with 357 runs in 7 innings, including four explosive fifties.

His consistency is unmatched. Blistering knocks like 87(36), 75(30) and 70(26) prove he’s in top gear. Pooran scores quick, clears the ropes with ease (31 sixes!) and plays the finisher’s role with dominance. Against an underperforming RR bowling unit, expect him to explode again.

Riyan Parag Riyan Parag has emerged as a valuable fantasy pick for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. He’s scored consistently across multiple matches. He had handy knocks like 43(25) vs PBKS, 37(28) vs CSK and 30(22) vs RCB. Even his quick 26(14) and 25(15) show his role as a finisher is paying off.

While he hasn’t yet exploded with a big fifty this season, his strike rate and consistent 25+ contributions make him fantasy-reliable. If RR gets a solid start tonight, expect Parag to cash in during the death overs.

Mitchell Marsh Mitchell Marsh is in sensational touch this IPL, making him a top-tier fantasy pick for LSG. With scores like 81(48) vs KKR, 72(36) vs DC and 60(31) vs MI, he’s been consistently destructive at the top. He also chipped in with handy knocks like 52(31) and 30(25).

Also Read | Lalit Modi criticises Sanjiv Goenka’s player management in IPL 2025

Though his bowling has been wicketless in two out of three spells, he did manage 1/37 vs DC, showing part-time value. Given his current batting form and dual-role potential, Marsh is a must-have for tonight’s fantasy contests.

Ravi Bishnoi Ravi Bishnoi remains a strong fantasy pick despite a few quiet games. He has claimed 8 wickets in 8 matches, including 2/18 vs CSK, 2/36 vs GT and 2/53 vs DC. He’s shown he can break partnerships and deliver under pressure. Even in matches where he didn’t strike, he bowled tough overs and contained runs on dry tracks.

Jaipur’s pitch tends to assist spinners, and Bishnoi’s variations suit these conditions. If RR’s middle order falters, he could easily run through it. He’s a solid pick, especially in bowler-heavy fantasy combos tonight.

Sanju Samson RR skipper Sanju Samson has been consistently anchoring the innings this season, making him a top fantasy pick yet again. He has scored 30+ runs in five of his last seven matches, including a blistering 66(37) vs SRH and a calm 41(28) vs GT.