RR vs MI today: Top 5 fantasy picks for your dream team as Rajasthan Royals look to stop Mumbai Indians’ winning run

On May 1, Rajasthan Royals will clash with Mumbai Indians in a must-win game tonight. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s RR vs MI match.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a key fantasy pick after his sensational 101 off just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans. At just 14, he’s shown fearless stroke play, smashing 7 fours and 11 sixes at a strike rate of 265.79.

Backed by Rahul Dravid and a supportive Rajasthan Royals camp, the young talent looks confident, settled and ready for more fireworks tonight.

Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar Yadav is one of the top fantasy picks for today’s clash between RR and MI. He’s in red-hot form this season with 427 runs in 10 matches at a stunning average of 61 and a strike rate of 169.44.

SKY has scored three fifties so far and is consistently giving strong starts or finishing well. Expect more from him tonight.

Riyan Parag While Vaibhav Suryavanshi may be the centre of attention, Riyan Parag could quietly steal the spotlight tonight. The RR batter has been consistent with impactful cameos this season, including 43 off 25 and 39 off 26.

Known for aggressive middle-order hitting, Parag is due for a match-winning knock and can be a game-changer against Mumbai’s pace-heavy attack.

Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya has been inconsistent with the bat in IPL 2025, crossing 20 runs in just three of his last ten innings. However, his bowling form has kept him in the spotlight.

The Mumbai Indians captain took a five-wicket haul against Lucknow and backed it with multiple 2-wicket spells. As an all-rounder, he still offers high fantasy value under pressure.

Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah will be crucial tonight, especially against Rajasthan’s young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. With 11 wickets in his last 6 matches, including a stunning 4/22 against LSG, Bumrah has been Mumbai Indians’ most reliable bowler.

