RR vs MI today: Who’ll win? Prediction, fantasy team; can the Vaibhav Suryavanshi factor stop Mumbai’s winning chariot?

Rajasthan Royals will clash with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 today (May 1). The 50th match of this season will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It will start at 7:30 PM.

Advertisement

RR, captained by Sanju Samson, have been strugging with just 3 wins in their 10 matches. They are at number 8.

After their last game against Gujarat Titans, the Royals are riding high on the phenomenal innings by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The teenager smashed a 35-ball 100 in the game to grab all the media attention. He’ll be in focus in today’s game.

MI, led by Hardik Pandya, have had a spectacular comeback in the tournament. Initially struggling with their form, they were among the bottom teams during the first phase of the tournament.

Then, they had 5 consecutive wins and grabbed the 2nd position on the points table. Right now, with 6 wins in 10 matches, Mumbai Indians are at number 3.

Advertisement

If Mumbai win this match, they’ll reclaim number 2 ahead of Punjab Kings. For Rajasthan Royals, losing this match may mean elimination.

RR vs MI: Head-to-Head RR and MI have played 30 IPL matches against each other so far. The head-to-head history is quite balanced as Mumbai have won 15 of those. The Royals have won 14 matches against Mumbai so far. One match ended with no results.

Last year, RR played with Mumbai twice and won both matches by 6 wickets and by 9 wickets, respectively.

RR vs MI: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s RR vs MI match in IPL 2025.

“All eyes will be on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who lit up the previous game with a record-breaking century,” says ChatGPT.

Advertisement

“Mumbai Indians look more likely to win tonight—but if RR’s young star fires again, an upset is possible. It’s do-or-die for Samson’s men, and the Jaipur crowd will expect nothing less than a fight,” the OpenAI tool says.

According to Google Gemini, too, the “Suryavanshi Effect” will play a major role.

“This is a clash of contrasting trajectories. Mumbai Indians are riding a wave of success while Rajasthan Royals are fighting to stay alive in the tournament,” the AI tool analyses.

“While the Vaibhav Suryavanshi factor adds an element of unpredictability and could inspire RR to a victory, MI's consistent winning streak and their strong position in the league make them the slight favourites. However, if Suryavanshi can replicate his heroics, or if RR's other players rally around his performance, an upset is definitely possible,” it adds.

Advertisement

Grok leans towards Mumbai Indians (70-30), thanks to their superior form, momentum and squad depth.

“Suryavanshi’s form is a wildcard, and RR’s home advantage keeps them in the contest, but MI’s batting firepower and Bumrah’s bowling should seal the deal,” says Elon Musk’s AI.

RR vs MI: Fantasy team Batters: Rohit Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Riyan Parag

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Will Jacks

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Maheesh Theekshana, Trent Boult, Jofra Archer

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton

RR vs MI: Who’ll win? According to MyKhel, MI are expected to win tonight and re-enter Top 2. Google Match Prediction says MI have a 64% chance of winning tonight.

We believe Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be under pressure to perform after his overnight success, and Mumbai will be prepared for him. However, the Pink Army will need impressive performances from others. If that happens, Mumbai’s winning chariot will stop tonight.