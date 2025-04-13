IPL RR vs RCB match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; who’ll return to win, Rajasthan or Bengaluru?

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash in IPL 2025 today (April 13). The 28th match of this season will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Bengaluru and will start at 3:30 PM.

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers are sitting at number 5 on the points table, with 3 wins in 5 matches. The Royals are at number 7. Sanju Samson’s team won twice in their 5 matches.

RR vs RCB: Head-to-Head Rajasthan and Bengaluru have played 32 IPL matches against each other so far. And, the results are pretty tight. RCB have 15 wins while Rajasthan have secured 14 wins as of now. Three matches produced no results.

In IPL 2024, however, RCB did not manage any wins against RR. They clashed twice and lost both, by 6 wickets and 4 wickets, respectively.

RR vs RCB: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s RR vs RCB match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “Rajasthan Royals look better placed to win today. Sawai Mansingh Stadium is a slower pitch. RR’s spinners like Riyan Parag and Hasaranga will enjoy it.”

“RCB’s batting has been top-heavy. If Kohli and Patidar fall early, trouble looms. RR’s batting depth with Samson, Parag, and Hetmyer looks more adaptable on this ground,” the OpenAI tool adds.

Google Gemini predicts RR will win, “Rajasthan Royals win, but it will be a closely fought battle. RR's home advantage and last year’s dominance over RCB give them a slight edge. However, RCB's strong batting lineup means this will likely be a tight contest that could go down to the wire. Don't expect an easy win for either side.”

Grok also predicts RR will win: “Head-to-head is near even, but RR’s 2024 dominance matters. The pitch suits RR’s spin-heavy attack more than RCB’s pace reliance, and Samson’s men know how to defend totals here. RCB could steal it if Kohli goes big and they bowl first to exploit early movement, but their inconsistency away and RR’s home mojo tip the scales.”

“Brutal verdict: Rajasthan Royals win today, 55-45. They’ve got the bowlers to choke RCB and enough firepower to post or chase 160-170. RCB’s too Kohli-dependent to trust fully,” it adds.

RR vs RCB: Fantasy team Batters: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar (C)

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Krunal Pandya (VC), Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

RR vs RCB: Who’ll win? MyKhel predicts RCB to win even though it’ll be a tight contest. Google Match Prediction says the Royal Challengers have a 53% chance of winning. We, however, believe RR will secure a win and move up the points table.