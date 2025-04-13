IPL RR vs RCB: Top 5 players to watch today as Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challenger Bengaluru

On April 13, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The action is set to begin at 3:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the Top 5 players in today’s RR vs RCB match.

Shimron Hetmyer Shimron Hetmyer is a key player for Rajasthan Royals against RCB today because of his reputation as a dangerous finisher. He has scored 140 runs in 5 matches this season at a healthy strike rate of 153.85, including a 52 off 32 against Gujarat in his last outing.

Hetmyer loves batting in the death overs, and RCB’s bowling at the backend has been underwhelming in IPL 2025. His ability to clear boundaries effortlessly makes him a game-changer, especially on a slower surface like Jaipur where power-hitting in the slog overs could decide the match.

Nitish Rana Nitish Rana is someone RCB must be careful about today. While his overall form in IPL 2025 has been shaky, scoring just 113 runs in five matches, he loves playing against RCB. In his IPL career, Rana has a strike rate of nearly 180 this season.

His best knock (81 off 36 balls) this season came against Chennai, proving he can explode anytime. With RCB’s bowling still vulnerable in the middle overs, Rana’s ability to attack spinners and pace alike makes him a dangerous middle-order weapon for Rajasthan today.

Phil Salt Phil Salt has been a game-changer for RCB this season, bringing the same fearless energy he showed for KKR last year. In IPL 2025, Salt has already scored 143 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 181.01. This is exactly what RCB need in powerplays.

His quick starts, like 56 off 31 vs KKR or 37 off 17 vs DC, can unsettle any bowling attack. With the Sawai Mansingh pitch expected to favour batters, Salt’s aggressive approach could set the perfect tone for RCB.

Suyash Sharma Suyash Sharma hasn’t exactly set IPL 2025 on fire, but his role today against Rajasthan Royals could be crucial. With only 2 wickets from 4 matches this season, Suyash’s economy (8.50) and average (68.00) don’t look impressive.

But, he remains a key player for RCB at Jaipur’s big ground, where his googlies and variations can trouble the Royals’ middle order. Suyash could be Rajat Patidar’s go-to bowler to break partnerships and control the flow in the middle overs.

Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals will need a captain’s knock from Sanju Samson against Royal Challengers Bengaluru today. The RR skipper has been their most consistent batter this season, scoring 178 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 150.85.

Samson also smashed a fighting 41 against Gujarat in the last game. Sanju’s recent form, especially at home, makes him a dangerous batter for RCB bowlers. With Kohli and Patidar firing for Bengaluru, Samson’s role becomes even more crucial if Rajasthan want to break their losing streak tonight.