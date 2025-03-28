IPL 2025: Sanjiv Goenka bows down with folded hands to Shardul Thakur after SRH vs LSG clash; check how internet reacts

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka shared a heartwarming moment with Shardul Thakur after the all-rounder starred with the ball en route to their thumping win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in on Thursday (March 27). It was LSG's first win of IPL 2025 also the first under new captain Rishabh Pant, after their opening loss to Delhi Capitals a couple of days before.

While Shardul Thakur starred with four wickets, West Indies import Nicholas Pooran shone with the bat during their chase of 191 as LSG chased the target with five wickets in hand. In the process, Shardul Thakur went atop the Purple Cap charts while teammate Nicholas Pooran rose to the top for Orange Cap.

In a video released by Lucknow-based franchise, Sanjiv Goenka was seen having a warm embrace with captain Rishabh Pant and Australian opener Mitchell Marsh. “The first win is very special. So yes, it feels very good,” said Sanjiv Goenka.

The highlight of the video came after 22 seconds when Sanjiv Goenka bowed down to Shardul Thakur in respect, and later hugged him. It is to be noted that Shardul Thakur is fondly addressed by fans as ‘Lord'. The owner appreciated Shardul Thakur’s efforts and said, “Purple cap doesn’t come like this.”

Shardul Thakur’s comeback trail After going unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction last year, Shardul Thakur was picked by LSG as a late replacement for the injured pacer Mohsin Khan. Shardul, playing his 97th IPL match, registered not one, but two milestones. He registered his best figures (4/34), as well as took his 100th IPL wicket.

Also Read | Purple Cap holder Shardul Thakur opens up on going unsold at IPL 2025 auction

The owner also had a message for the Lucknow fans. He asked the fans to believe in the team and that they would give their best.

How netizens reacted Sanjiv Goenka's act of bowing to Shardul Thakur got mixed reactions from the fans. For the unknown, Sanjiv Goenka faced huge criticism in IPL 2024 for his on-field animated chat with then-captain KL Rahul after a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While one person wrote, “Keep winning, keep hugging”, another user opined that Sanjiv Goenka's bowing to Shardul Thakur was a PR stunt. “Ise apni image sahi karni hai social media par isliye,” the user said.

“I hope LSG gets ban for at-least 1 year, reason- owner’s overacting,” another user stated.