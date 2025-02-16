IPL 2025 Schedule announcement LIVE: After a long wait post Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the fixtures of the 18th edition of the world's biggest franchise league is set to be announced today at 5:30 PM IST. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to start the proceedings with a home match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata against Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22.
The IPL 2025 is expected to continue for two months with the summit clash tentatively on May 25. The final will also be hosted by the iconic Eden Gardens.
The live schedule announcement will happen at 5.30 PM IST. Star Sports and Sports18 channels will live telecast the show. Live streaming of the schedule announcement will be available on JioHotstar app and website.
Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians have roped in Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as a replacement for injured Allah Ghazanfar. Ghazanfar was also ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya.
Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Allah Ghazanfar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Angad Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams, Vignesh Puthur.
Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Rathore, Ashok Sharma.
Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.
Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke.
Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey.
Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse, Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby.
Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich Nortje, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Umran Malik.
Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul, Harry Brook, Jake Fraser-McGurk, T. Natarajan, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.
Remember what happened when KKR and RCB played the season opener last time? It was way back in 2008 in the first-ever game of IPL. KKR rode on Brendon McCullum's 158 not out to thump RCB.
This will be KKR's eighth occasion to host the opening game in an IPL season. On the other hand, RCB will be appearing for the tournament opener for the sixth time. CSK are the only team to have featured in IPL openers most times - 9.
Last season's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad will be in action on the second day against Rajasthan Royals, on March 23 in Hyderabad. Kolkata will also host the final on May 25.
Based on a Cricbuzz report, Visakhapatnam is the second home for Delhi Capitals and will host two games. Similarly, Guwahati and Dharamsala have also been acquired by two other IPL teams to be their second homes in IPL 2025. While Rajasthan Royals are going to play two games reportedly in Guwahati against KKR and CSK, Dharamshala will play second hosts to Punjab Kings for three games.
As per reports, the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata is set to host the opening game between defending champions KKR and RCB on March 22. Meanwhile, RCB have named Rajat Patidar as their new captain.
Among all the teams, only Delhi Capitals and KKR are the only two sides yet to name their captains for IPL 2025. While one can guess about Delhi Capitals with KL Rahul in their ranks, things are a bit confusing as far as KKR are concerned with Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer in contention.
The schedule for IPL 2025 will be announced today at 5:30 PM IST in JioStar.
Hello and welcome to the live schedule announcement of IPL 2025. The IPL 2025 mega auction took place in Saudi Arabia in November last year.