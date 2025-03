Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 18 is all set to begin with the first clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday. All the 10 franchises will play 14 match each - seven at home and seven away before 4 teams eventually qualify for the playoffs stage.

Here's a look at the full schedule of all 10 teams ahead of the start of IPL 2025.

IPL 2025 full schedule: March 22, 2025 (Kolkata): Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 7:30PM

March 23, 2025 (Hyderabad): Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from 3:30PM

March 23, 2025 (Chennai): Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians from 7:30PM

March 24, 2025 (Visakhapatnam): Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants from 7:30PM

March 25, 2025 (Ahmedabad): Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings from 7:30PM

March 26, 2025 (Guwahati): Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from 7:30PM

March 27, 2025 (Hyderabad): Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants from 7:30PM

March 28, 2025 (Chennai): Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 7:30PM

March 29, 2025 (Ahmedabad): Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians from 7:30PM

March 30, 2025 (Visakhapatnam): Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from 3:30PM

March 30, 2025 (Guwahati): Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings from 7:30PM

March 31, 2025 (Mumbai): Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from 7:30PM

April 1, 2025 (Lucknow): Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings from 7:30PM

April 2, 2025 (Bengaluru): Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans from 7:30PM

April 3, 2025 (Kolkata): Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from 7:30PM

April 4, 2025 (Lucknow): Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians from 7:30PM

April 5, 2025 (Chennai): Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals from 3:30PM

April 5, 2025 (New Chandigarh): Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from 7:30PM

April 6, 2025 (Kolkata): Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants from 3:30PM

April 6, 2025 (Hyderabad): Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans from 7:30PM

April 7, 2025 (Mumbai): Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 7:30PM

April 8, 2025 (New Chandigarh): Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings from 7:30PM

April 9, 2025 (Ahmedabad): Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals from 7:30PM

April 10, 2025 (Bengaluru): Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals from 7:30PM

April 11, 2025 (Chennai): Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from 7:30PM

April 12, 2025 (Lucknow): Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans from 3:30PM

April 12, 2025 (Hyderabad): Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings from 7:30PM

April 13, 2025 (Jaipur): Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 3:30PM

April 13, 2025 (Delhi): Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from 7:30PM

April 14, 2025 (Lucknow): Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings from 7:30PM

April 15, 2025 (New Chandigarh): Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from 7:30PM

April 16, 2025 (Delhi): Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from 7:30PM

April 17, 2025 (Mumbai): Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from 7:30PM

April 18, 2025 (Bengaluru): Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings from 7:30PM

April 19, 2025 (Ahmedabad): Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals from 3:30PM

April 19, 2025 (Jaipur): Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants from 7:30PM

April 20, 2025 (New Chandigarh): Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 3:30PM

April 20, 2025 (Mumbai): Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings from 7:30PM

April 21, 2025 (Kolkata): Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans from 7:30PM

April 22, 2025 (Lucknow): Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals from 7:30PM

April 23, 2025 (Hyderabad): Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians from 7:30PM

April 24, 2025 (Bengaluru): Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals from 7:30PM

April 25, 2025 (Chennai): Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from 7:30PM

April 26, 2025 (Kolkata): Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings from 7:30PM

April 27, 2025 (Mumbai): Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants from 3:30PM

April 27, 2025 (Delhi): Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 7:30PM

April 28, 2025 (Jaipur): Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans from 7:30PM

April 29, 2025 (Delhi): Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from 7:30PM

April 30, 2025 (Chennai): Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings from 7:30PM

May 1, 2025 (Jaipur): Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from 7:30PM

May 2, 2025 (Ahmedabad): Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from 7:30PM

May 3, 2025 (Bengaluru): Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings from 7:30PM

May 4, 2025 (Kolkata): Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from 3:30PM

May 4, 2025 (Dharamsala): Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants from 7:30PM

May 5, 2025 (Hyderabad): Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from 7:30PM

May 6, 2025 (Mumbai): Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans from 7:30PM

May 7, 2025 (Kolkata): Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings from 7:30PM

May 8, 2025 (Dharamsala): Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals from 7:30PM

May 9, 2025 (Lucknow): Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 7:30PM

May 10, 2025 (Hyderabad): Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders from 7:30PM

May 11, 2025 (Dharamsala): Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians from 3:30PM

May 11, 2025 (Delhi): Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans from 7:30PM

May 12, 2025 (Chennai): Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from 7:30PM

May 13, 2025 (Bengaluru): Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from 7:30PM

May 14, 2025 (Ahmedabad): Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants from 7:30PM

May 15, 2025 (Mumbai): Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from 7:30PM

May 16, 2025 (Jaipur): Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings from 7:30PM

May 17, 2025 (Bengaluru): Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders from 7:30PM

May 18, 2025 (Ahmedabad): Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings from 3:30PM

May 18, 2025 (Lucknow): Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from 7:30PM

IPL 2025 knockout matches: May 20, 2025: To be decided; venue: Hyderabad from 7:30PM

May 21, 2025: To be decided; venue: Hyderabad from 7:30PM

May 23, 2025: To be decided; venue: Kolkata from 7:30PM

May 25, 2025: To be decided; venue: Kolkata from 7:30PM

IPL 2025 Live streaming details: Star Sports are the official broadcaster of IPL 2025. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel and Star Sports 3 will live telecast the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 opener.